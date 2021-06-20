Recent Headlines
Guotai Launches an Entire New Series of Aluminum Profile Doors and Windows in 2021
Anhui Guotai Aluminium Co. Ltd. is expanding its Aluminum profile line in 2021 by launching a new series of robust and high-strength Aluminum profile doors and windows. This new launch, introduced by the Aluminum profile supplier, has a wide variety, including the sliding door, window profiles, and casement doors. - June 20, 2021 - Anhui Guotai Aluminum Company Limited
Northern States Metals to Attend Lightfair International in Chicago, IL
Northern States Metals, a leader in the aluminum extrusion industry for nearly 50 years and one-stop full service provider of custom aluminum extruded parts and products, will attend Lightfair International which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois from May 8th to the... - May 03, 2018 - Northern States Metals
Northern States Metals Names New CEO
The Board of Directors of Northern States Metals, a one-stop, full service provider of custom-designed and engineered aluminum extrusions, parts and products, and owner of Solar FlexRackTM, the leading ground mount solar racking system to the commercial and utility scale solar industry, today... - August 26, 2017 - Northern States Metals
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Publishes a Die Casting Infographic
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the die casting industry, has published a "Die casting facts" infographic, which aims to increase the awareness about this industry for the general public. - January 15, 2016 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Launches Its Mobile Die Casting Process Control Unit
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the nonferrous die casting industry, has announced the launch of its new Mobile Die Casting Process Control Unit, which allows foundries to control the most important variables in the die casting process and enables the automatic discarding of parts that do not meet the defined tolerances. - September 20, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Increases the Productivity of Its Trimming Presses
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of machinery for the nonferrous die casting industry, has announced the launch of its new models of trimming presses, which feature a parts extractor tray new movement system, which allows a faster working speed and therefore, a reduction of parts production cycle. - August 07, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Pretransa Die Casting Machines Launches Its New Website
Pretransa Die Casting Machines, European manufacturer of cold chamber high pressure die casting machines, has announced the launching of its new website: www.pretransadiecasting.com - July 22, 2015 - Pretransa Die Casting Machines
Knight Electronics Helps OEMs Focus on Bottom Line with Expanded Value-Added Services
Value-added services significantly reduce production lead time and product cost - July 31, 2010 - Knight Electronics
Bud Industries Offers Design Guide for NEMA-Rated Electronic Enclosures
Bud’s 28-page “Enclosure Design Tips Handbook” is available free of charge to help electronic system designers select the most cost effective cabinet rack, server rack, NEMA box, or other electronics enclosures. - July 21, 2010 - Bud Industries