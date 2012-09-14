Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally (www.globalanimalpartnership.org). GAP,... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC

For one night only, 150 lucky participants will share the campground with NASA rockstar, Adam Steltzner, feast on cowboy cuisine, and receive star gazing interpretation from a stellar group of astronomy experts. In the morning, guests will be treated to breakfast just before the sun rises on this epic two-minute experience to remember. 50 seats are available for the overnight trip to the Imperial Stock Ranch aboard a Starline Luxury Coach departing from the Lacey Cabelas at 8 am on August 20. - July 31, 2017 - Imperial Stock Ranch