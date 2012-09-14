PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Press Releases
Within Goat Farming

Press Releases

Central Pennsylvania Mohair Producers to Attend SpinExpo in New York City
Principals at Pure American Naturals attending 5th Annual New York SpinExpo to network, discover upcoming trends. - July 14, 2013 - Pure American Naturals
Ayrshire Farm Open for Farm Harvest Festival, October 15 & 16
Farm Open to the Public as Part of Loudoun County Farm Tour. - September 28, 2011 - Ayrshire Farm
Malagos Garden is Next Agri-Tourism Destination
Malagos Farm, a sustainably managed farm, aims to make Davao City the next agri-tourism destination in the region as it holds the first Malagos Farm Fair on August 7-8, 2010. Industry partners will feature renewable energy, backyard farm animal raising, agro forestry using high value crops like cacao and many more. - August 03, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort
Animals Take Center Stage at Malagos Farm Fair
The Malagos Garden Resort located in barangay Malagos, Calinan, Davao City, will hold the Malagos Farm Fair on August 7 and 8, in its 30-hectare farm. - July 21, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort
Valley Vet Supply
2009 Summer Savings Giveaway
The summer-long contest invited horse lovers to register for a chance to win one of six prizes, including the Grand Prize, a High Horse Big Springs Easy-Fit Saddle valued at $1000. - September 05, 2009 - Valley Vet Supply
