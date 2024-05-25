Recent Headlines
Paddock Pool Equipment and Myrtha Pools Reach Agreement to Combat Indoor Air Quality Together
Paddock Pool Equipment Company (“Paddock”), one of the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial swimming pool equipment announced today the strategic partnership with Myrtha Pools (“Myrtha”), global leader in aquatics stainless steel manufacturing, to help combat... - May 25, 2024 - Paddock
Likemetals is Now Among the Top Internationally Certified Suppliers of Manway Covers
On gaining the international certification for manway cover & pipe fittings manufacturing, Likemetals is proud to become a certified supplier in the industry. - September 02, 2021 - Wenzhou Likemetals Co., Ltd.
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