Katy Spring is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Carl Slack to Shop Supervisor Mr. Slack served as Katy Spring’s Production Control Coordinator, playing a vital role in further improving Katy Spring’s well-respected quality and on-time delivery reputations. - November 01, 2017 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Katy Spring is Pleased to Announce the Promotion of Ryan Thorpe to Operations Manager The Operations Manager position was created to enhance Katy Spring’s key customer service departments; Quality, Estimating/Design Assistance, Shipping/Logistics, and Supply Chain. - June 09, 2017 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Katy Spring’s Growing Fleet of Spring Manufacturing Equipment The MPK-20H Looping Machine and the Bennett Maxicoil MC-20 S. - October 06, 2015 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Katy Spring Focus on Customer Service It was announced today that Katy Spring is improving customer service as their primary focus. Katy Spring & Manufacturing, Inc. is a full service custom metal spring manufacturing company. Katy Spring manufactures compression springs, extension springs, torsion springs and flat springs along with... - June 02, 2015 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.

Brandon Jones to Make NCWTS Debut at Bristol Motor Speedway: Turner Scott Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Driver Brandon Jones to Drive the No. 33 Katy Spring Turner Scott Motorsports NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Driver Brandon Jones to Drive the No. 33 Katy Spring Entry at Bristol It was announced today that Turner Scott Motorsports’ (TSM) NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) driver Brandon Jones will attempt to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck... - August 17, 2013 - Katy Spring & Mfg, Inc.