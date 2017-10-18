Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, partnered with Priefert Farm, Ranch and Rodeo for the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet paint scheme. Priefert will be the primary sponsor featured on the hood of the No. 9 car driven by William Byron at Texas Motor Speedway on... - April 15, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial