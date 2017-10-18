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Within Metal Coating, Engraving (except Jewelry & Silverware), & Allied Services to Manufacturers
Axalta and Stroud Water Research Center Host a Day of Education for Budding STEM Scholars
The program took place at the world-renowned Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. - October 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Expands Its Tufcote Economy Series with Epoxy Products for the Industrial Market
Topcoat designed for use on surfaces susceptible to weathering and corrosion. - October 12, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Central Aluminum Supply Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Dover International Speedway
Axalta Coating Systems partnered with Central Aluminum Supply for the JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet paint scheme at Dover International Speedway. Central Aluminum Supply was featured as the primary sponsor on the hood of the No. 9 car driven by William Byron on Saturday, September 30, 2017. - October 11, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta to Attend Mack and Volvo Trucks UPTIME Event in Florida
NASCAR Champion Jeff Gordon to Engage with Dealership Attendees. - September 29, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Features Coating Solutions at North American Commercial Vehicle Show
Axalta supplies coatings to six of the seven Class 8 heavy duty truck manufacturers in North America. - September 22, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Broadens Its Industrial Tufcote Brand with New Economy Product Lines
New VT Alkyd and Acrylic Alkyd Primer and Topcoats Designed to Deliver Good Corrosion Resistance and Color Retention Properties - September 10, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems Responds to Hurricane Harvey
Donations to relief fund will benefit Houston-based employees affected by the storm. - September 08, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Introduces New Architectural Shade to Alesta AR500 Product Line
Powder coating provides silver metallic finish and delivers gloss retention. - September 01, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
2017 PCI/Axalta Scholarship Recipient Announced
Scholarship Advances Powder Coating Technologies and Nurtures Future Industry Growth. - August 25, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
ETAS Metal Roof & Wall Systems Featured at Bristol Motor Speedway
ETAS is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet driven by William Byron. - August 20, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Adds Non-Slip Powder Coating to Alesta Product Line
New Powder Coating Enhances Traction on Slip-Prone Surfaces - August 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Marketing Manager Named to 40 Under 40 List
Designation is awarded to exceptional professionals who benefit their company and help advance the finishing industry. - August 13, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Boosts Refinish Learning and Developing Offering in United States and Canada
Live virtual training and a refined Master Certification program are available. - August 11, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Last NASCAR Cup Series Car Revealed Live on QVC from Axalta’s Customer Experience Center
Paint scheme will be featured on the No. 88 Axalta Chevrolet SS for Earnhardt's final start as a full-time NASCAR® Cup Series driver November 19, 2017. - August 10, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Brings Kids Coloring Contest to CAR Management Briefing Seminars
Activity gives event attendees' family members a chance to win a prize. - July 30, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Peerless Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Peerless is the primary sponsor on the hood of JR Motorsports' car driven by William Byron. - July 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Introduces Latest Addition to Internal Pipe Coating Line
The thermosetting epoxy powder is designed to provide chemical resistance in temperatures up to 150oC. - July 14, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Vorteq Coil Finishers Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Daytona International Speedway
Vorteq Coil Finishers has rebranded around the core values of strength and momentum. - July 13, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Exhibits Wood Coating Portfolio at AWFS Fair in Las Vegas
NASCAR Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. Will Greet Attendees and Sign Autographs - July 12, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Mansea Metal Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Kentucky Speedway
Sponsorship opportunity coincides with Mansea's 10-year anniversary. - July 09, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Launches Corlar 3.5 PR and Corlar 3.0 PR High Solids Epoxy Primers for Multiple Markets
Agriculture, Construction and Earth Moving Equipment Markets benefit from new products - May 28, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Expertise on Display at FOCUS Conference
Conference located at Michigan State University Education Center - May 06, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Opens Americas Technology Center for Next Generation Coatings Development at Michigan Facility
ATC serves Western Hemisphere customers - May 05, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta and NASCAR Legends to Open New Customer Experience Center
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will host a press conference and offer tours of its extensive new Customer Experience Center on May 16, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Charlie Shaver, Axalta Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Michael Carr,... - May 04, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta to Dedicate "Americas Technology Center" for Coatings Development at Michigan Facility
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will hold a grand opening event of its Americas Technology Center (ATC) May 2, 2017, at 1 p.m., during a ceremony inside its Mount Clemens, Michigan, manufacturing and research facility. The ATC project was an... - April 28, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Dazzles with Past and Present Ford GT Colors
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is honored to have sponsored the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Detroit section event on April 5, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. The event highlighted an iconic American supercar, the Ford GT. To... - April 20, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Schedules First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2017 financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Charles W. Shaver, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert W. Bryant, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review... - April 19, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Showcases Colorful, Durable Imron Elite Coatings at ExpoCam
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will showcase its premium commercial brand of Imron Elite polyurethane coatings for fleet vehicles, body builders and heavy duty trucks at ExpoCam held April 20-22, 2017 at Place Bonaventure in Montreal, Quebec. Axalta... - April 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Priefert Farm, Ranch and Rodeo Featured on the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet at Texas Motor Speedway
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, partnered with Priefert Farm, Ranch and Rodeo for the No. 9 Axalta Chevrolet paint scheme. Priefert will be the primary sponsor featured on the hood of the No. 9 car driven by William Byron at Texas Motor Speedway on... - April 15, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Takes a Quantum Leap with New AcquireTM Quantum EFX Spectrophotometer
Updated Tool Integrates Seamlessly into Acquire Color System Designed to Boost Body Shop Productivity. - April 14, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems Continues Partnership with the Philadelphia Eagles
Partnership recognizes outstanding STEM teachers in the Greater Philadelphia area. - April 09, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems Recognized by General Motors as a 2016 Supplier of the Year Winner
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, was named a GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 25th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony held Friday, March 31, in Orlando, Florida. GM recognized 118 of its best suppliers from... - April 08, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta to Promote Architectural Coatings Advancements at Facades+ New York
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is pleased to exhibit at and sponsor the Facades+ conference presented by The Architect's Newspaper in New York City from April 6-7. Facades+ provides a forum for inspiration, learning and collaboration for architects,... - April 07, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Launches Imron 8460S Clearcoat for Commercial Transportation Market
Continuing its tradition of developing next-generation high performance coatings, Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently introduced Imron Elite 8460S Clearcoat - its newest premium clearcoat for commercial vehicle customers in North America. Imron... - April 05, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Experts Discuss Coatings Solutions at Work Truck Show
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will feature its Imron® Elite and EliteShield XPC coatings at North America’s largest work truck event, the National Truck Equipment Association’s (NTEA) Work Truck Show, held at the Indiana Convention... - March 18, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems to Present Nap-Gard Advancements at NACE Corrosion 2017
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will showcase its pipeline industry coating solutions at the upcoming NACE Corrosion conference and exposition on March 26-30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Axalta representatives will be available at booth #1621 to... - March 17, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Introduces New Imron 3.1 HG-D + Direct-to-Metal Coating
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, recently introduced Imron® 3.1 HG-D™ +, a new premium quality, high gloss acrylic polyurethane direct-to-metal (DTM) coating that broadens Axalta’s DTM product offering for industrial customers in North... - February 22, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Experts to Talk Trailer Coatings at Manufacturer Convention
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will attend the 29th National Association of Trailer Manufacturers (NATM) Annual Convention and Trade Show in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, February 15-17, 2017. Stop by booths 628 and 630 to participate in a... - February 16, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Launches New Mobile Color Matching App for Powder Coaters
Color matching app is available on iOS and Android platforms. - February 10, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Expert Focuses on Powder Coating Fundamentals at FENCETECH 2017
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, shared coating expertise at the FENCETECH 2017 tradeshow, the largest gathering in the fence and ornamental, and miscellaneous metal industries, on February 1-5, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center... - February 09, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
4-H Tech Wizards Program Recognizes Axalta for Educating Tomorrow’s Leaders
Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, is excited to announce that three employees from its Mount Clemens, Michigan facility received awards from Michigan State University Extension’s 4-H Tech Wizards program. The Tech Wizards program focuses on... - February 08, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta to Co-Present at International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition in Las Vegas
Presentation Will Discuss Axalta’s AquaEC 6100 NSF-51 Approval - February 01, 2017 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Winona Powder Coating Announces Expansion
Winona Powder Coating announced that they have completed the expansion of their batch line to handle products up to 32 feet long. - January 18, 2017 - Winona Powder Coating, LLC
Axalta Introduces New, High Temperature Protective Internal Pipe Coatings
Two new high temperature, corrosion-resistant internal pipe coatings to Axalta's Nap-Gard Functional Coatings collection. - December 07, 2016 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Expert Discusses How to Win in the Modern Competitive Marketplace
Axalta's Steve Trapp presented "Selling and Marketing in an Increasingly Competitive Marketplace" at SEMA. - November 30, 2016 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Shines with New Artist Signature Series at the 2016 SEMA Show
The collection, called Cromax® Mobsteel Midnight CFX™ Candy Colors, is a vibrant set of custom colors designed by Mobsteel® and Axalta color designers - November 25, 2016 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta’s Color of the Year – Brilliant Blue – Makes a Splash at SEMA
Custom Shop Owner Featured as a Guest Blogger on Axalta’s Color Block Blog - November 24, 2016 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Iconic Car from American Graffiti Gets a Facelift with Axalta Paint
1958 Impala from the film restored with Axalta's ChromaPremier paint - November 23, 2016 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems Announces Houston Plant Advancement Project
Facility Will Increase Output, Efficiency and Sustainability - November 18, 2016 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial
Axalta Coating Systems Debuts New Alesta Illusion Powder Coatings During Auction of Restored Pedal Car
Axalta to Auction Powder-coated, 1950s Pedal Car Using New Alesta Illusion Peerless Pink - October 20, 2016 - Axalta Coating Systems – North America Industrial