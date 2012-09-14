Post Profile for Your Business
>
Manufacturing
>
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing
>
Coating, Engraving, Heat Treating, & Allied Activities
> Metal Coating, Engraving (except Jewelry & Silverware), & Allied Services to Manufacturers
Metal Coating, Engraving (except Jewelry & Silverware), & Allied Services to Manufacturers
Hane Instruments Ltd
Slough, United Kingdom
Hane Instruments are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers based in Slough with a paint finishing plant in Bognor Regis.
IPPSA
Incline Village, NV
IPPSA has been formed to accelerate the knowledge base and application of advanced planning and scheduling technologies. Our mission is...
JC Engineering Products
Reading, United Kingdom
JC Engineering Products provide precision sheet metal fabrication and powder coating services to industry across the South of England, specialising...
Metal Colours Limited
Slough, United Kingdom
Metal Colours, provide zinc-nickel plating, electrophoretic painting and powder coating services to the manufacturing and automotive industries...
Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd
Langley, United Kingdom
Nationwide Coatings (UK) Ltd provide powder coating and stove enamelling services to industry. Based in Berkshire they operate two large...
