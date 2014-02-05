Recent Headlines
Demand for Photo Booths Projected to Double in 2014
Capture POD Professional Photo Booths Sees Increase in Sales and Rentals - February 05, 2014 - Capture POD Professional Photo Booth
Kuuvik Digital Announces the Immediate Availability of the First Public Beta of Kuuvik Capture
Kuuvik Capture is the world's most advanced DSLR remote control application that supports photographers’ efforts through multiple unique features boosting the efficiency of the image capture process. - April 04, 2013 - Kuuvik Digital
New Imaging Technology by Chris Marquardt Kameraproduktion Will Boost Resolution and Lead to Low Noise Profile in Compact Cameras
Camera manufacturers are always looking for ways to reduce picture noise while increasing image resolution, especially in compact cameras and those used in mobile phones that cannot compete with the bigger DSLRs due to their smaller sensors. Up to now, the most common ways to increase resolution... - March 23, 2011 - Chris Marquardt Kameraproduktion
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