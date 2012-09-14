PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
TransSiP’s Desmond Wong Named ACE Awards Finalist
UBM Publishing has announced that Desmond Wong, Founder and CEO of TransSiP Inc. has been chosen as a 2016 ACE Awards Finalist. The ACE (Annual Creativity in Electronics) Awards, in partnership with EE Times and EDN, showcase the best of the best in today's electronics industry. ACE celebrates the promise of new talent and innovation, as well as paying tribute to the lifetime achievement of a top industry veteran. - November 14, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.
TransSiP's JC-PFM™ DC-DC Conversion Solution and Harmony™ SNJ Conditioner Named 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist
ECN/Electronic Component News has announced that TransSiP’s submission to the 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards has been named a 2016 ECN IMPACT Awards Finalist. The ECN IMPACT Awards recognize the top products and services in 17 categories across the design engineering landscape. The competition seeks to... - September 25, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.
TransSiP Announces Breakthrough in DC-DC Converter for IoT/Wireless Power and Performance Baseline
With the unveiling of patent-pending JC-PFM DC-DC technology at the APEC (Long Beach) last March, simultaneously achieving long battery life for IoT/Wireless devices with no compromise in maximum system performance at all conditions became reality. - July 16, 2016 - TransSiP, Inc.
Accel Instruments Announces the TS250 Waveform Amplifier - An Instrument for Amplifying Function Generators
The TS250 waveform amplifier is a unique instrument ideal for a function generator amplifier. It amplifies current or voltage or power for driving heavy loads. - April 29, 2015 - Accel Instruments
Accel Instruments Introduced TS200 Modulated Power Supply
Accel Instruments introduces TS200 Modulated Power Supply for general laboratory applications. The TS200 Modulated Power Supply is a unique instrument for many test and measurement applications such as LDO PSRR measurement, battery simulator, op amp CMRR measurement, function generator amplifier, transient... - August 11, 2011 - Accel Instruments
Accel Instruments Introduces 10A Electronic Load for Testing Portable Power Electronic Devices
Accel Instruments introduces low-cost electronic load, TS100, ideal for portable power electronics. TS100 is an affordable electronic load designed for testing portable electronics. It provides a constant current load for testing voltage regulators. It is ideal for testing linear regulators (LDO), switching... - March 20, 2011 - Accel Instruments
Heraeus Features High Performance Sputter Targets at PVSEC Valencia
Heraeus Thin Film Materials Division (TMD) will showcase a brand-new high purity indium tube target – featuring a ‘near net shape’ – that offers improved results for the production of CIG / CIGS PV solar cells. Drawing from a comprehensive portfolio of sputter targets for a-Si, CIGS, CdTe and crystalline PV applications, Heraeus will exhibit the new sprayed ZAO tubes for TCO layers, micro-alloyed CIG targets (planar and tube form factors), and high purity 4N+ CuGa and 4N to 5N Indium tubes. - September 04, 2010 - W.C. Heraeus - Thin Film Materials Division
Danville Signal Announces Its New dspFlash™ SHARC & Blackfin Programmer
Danville Signal’s dspFlash™ SHARC & Blackfin Programmer is a production programmer that supports Blackfins and third generation SHARC DSPs. - November 23, 2008 - Danville Signal Processing, Inc.
