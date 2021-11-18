CEntrance, Inc. has started shipping the AxePort Pro 24/96 USB Direct Box, ideal for guitar and bass players who want to quickly record a musical idea on the go directly to Windows or Mac, jam with plug-in software or practice silently using headphones. AxePort Pro sounds incredible, is perfect for those wanting to record with the guitar or bass they already have rather than buying a USB guitar, and is available for $149.95. - November 08, 2008 - CEntrance