Arastu Systems Announces Design Facility in Vadodara to Support Global Business Operations

Arastu Systems, a product engineering company having its Design House in Ahmedabad, India announces a working facility at the Vadodara location in the state of Gujarat, India. This is a significant achievement for the company and they plan to expand the resource strength at the Vadodara location to 25+ engineers by end of 2021.

The Vadodara Office is situated at, 301/A Notus Pride IT Part II, Subhanpura, Vadodara, with state-of-the-art facility. Engineers are serving the company’s Global Clientele, leveraging ASIC/SoC Front-end Design/Verification, FPGA, Embedded Software & Hardware Development capabilities. Arastu Systems envisions to expand the engineering capability at this premise to 25+ engineers by Year end, in order to support the exponential curve in their Business Operations.



“Vadodara is home to some of the finest engineering universities and the set-up environment here will help passionate technocrats to evolve,” says Umesh Patel, CEO, Arastu Systems. “This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing plan and enables us to execute special projects to provide support in the field of Semiconductor, Embedded Designs.”



About Arastu Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Technology, with a touch of innovation, have been transforming mother earth for a better and exciting future. Arastu Systems is striving towards the goal of contributing to this vision by providing customized and qualitative Product Engineering Services, leveraging ASIC/SOC Front-end Development, FPGA and Embedded Implementation and Digital Transformation Capabilities. Arastu Systems is a Xilinx Certified Partner and are supporting Customers across the globe. The company is headquartered at San Jose, California and have a design center in Ahmedabad & Vadodara, Gujarat, India.



