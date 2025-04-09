Recent Headlines
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Electricity Savers Plus Forms a Mutual Marketing Alliance with United Resource Logistics
Increased Customer Savings - September 26, 2014 - Electricity Savers Plus
Allied Industrial Marketing Now Offers FRAKO LKT Series Capacitors
German made Frako LTK Series Capacitors are now available in North America by their newly authorized technical sales office, Allied Industrial Marketing. - November 10, 2012 - Allied Industrial Marketing, Inc.
New, High Performance SMT Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Cornell Dubilier announces six new series of aluminum electrolytic vertical chip SMT capacitors targeted for a broad spectrum of applications in filtering, bypassing and power supply decoupling. “What differentiates these series from other SMT aluminum capacitors is their winning combination... - May 15, 2008 - Cornell Dubilier