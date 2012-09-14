PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Electronic Capacitor Manufacturing

Electricity Savers Plus Forms a Mutual Marketing Alliance with United Resource Logistics
Increased Customer Savings - September 26, 2014 - Electricity Savers Plus
Allied Industrial Marketing Now Offers FRAKO LKT Series Capacitors
German made Frako LTK Series Capacitors are now available in North America by their newly authorized technical sales office, Allied Industrial Marketing. - November 10, 2012 - Allied Industrial Marketing, Inc.
Cornell Dubilier
New, High Performance SMT Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors
Cornell Dubilier announces six new series of aluminum electrolytic vertical chip SMT capacitors targeted for a broad spectrum of applications in filtering, bypassing and power supply decoupling. “What differentiates these series from other SMT aluminum capacitors is their winning combination of... - May 15, 2008 - Cornell Dubilier
