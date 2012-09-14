PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Electricity Savers Plus Forms a Mutual Marketing Alliance with United Resource Logistics Increased Customer Savings - September 26, 2014 - Electricity Savers Plus Allied Industrial Marketing Now Offers FRAKO LKT Series Capacitors German made Frako LTK Series Capacitors are now available in North America by their newly authorized technical sales office, Allied Industrial Marketing. - November 10, 2012 - Allied Industrial Marketing, Inc. New, High Performance SMT Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors Cornell Dubilier announces six new series of aluminum electrolytic vertical chip SMT capacitors targeted for a broad spectrum of applications in filtering, bypassing and power supply decoupling. “What differentiates these series from other SMT aluminum capacitors is their winning combination of... - May 15, 2008 - Cornell Dubilier