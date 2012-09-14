PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders, BlackHawk HD™ Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new Milspec BlackHawk HD™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. The BlackHawk HD™ is built to military standards and is qualified to MIL-STD-461F & MIL-STD-810G. Record Video & Audio in full 1080p 30/60 HD high definition... - December 03, 2015 - Datatoys

Introducing the Latest Addition to the Datatoys Family of Airborne Video Recorders for the Flight Tour Industry Bad Wolf Technologies llc is proud to introduce the new AirKnight HD4Sa™ solid state airborne high definition video recorder. - October 08, 2015 - Datatoys

Datatoys Introduces the New AirKnight HD4Sa Airborne Video Recorder Datatoys continues to add new and innovative products to its AirKnight Recorder product line. - August 07, 2015 - Datatoys

New Opportunities in USB Music Duplication Avant-garde Rock & Roll band, The Flaming Lips, recently released a series of new songs in an innovatively creative method. They created a life-size replica of a human skull made out of an edible gummy candy. Inside this gummy skull is a gummy brain, and inside that a USB pen drive with 4 new songs... - July 01, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

Solstice Announces the NS2100 Publishing System with TEAC P-55 Thermal Printer Solstice Technologies, a leading distributor in CD DVD and USB, Flash memory Duplicator equipment, announces the release of the NS2100 publisher with the Teac P55. The NS2100 is currently a top seller on the market but there’s still a segment of the customer base that prefers water and scratch... - May 15, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

Solstice Introduces Blu-Ray Duplication with the BDXL Duplicators from Vinpower Solstice Technologies announced today the availability of a new Blu-ray Disc duplicator line from Vinpower Digital with the ability to copy the amazingly large capacity BDXL media, which offers capacities up to 128GB per disc. Using the Pioneer’s BDR-206MBK Blu-ray Disc writer drive(s) combined... - April 02, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

Solstice Inc. Introduces Extension of USB Duplicators Line Solstice announces the extension of their popular USB Duplicator series to include additional models. - February 11, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

Solstice Introduces MicroSD Duplicator Line Solstice Technologies, a leading distributor in USB Duplicator equipment, announces the release of a new microSD Duplicator line, with 20, 40 and 60 target microSD Duplicator systems to aid business in bulk data loading to microSD flash media formats. The microSD200PC, microSD400PC and microSD600PC... - January 27, 2011 - Solstice Inc.

New Standalone USB Duplicators from Solstice Solstice technologies, the leading supplier in flash memory and optical discduplicator equipment, announces the release of a new standalone USB duplicator solution for bulk data loading to USB flash memory. The new standalone USB duplicators from Solstice provide ultra-fast data copying of content to... - December 23, 2010 - Solstice Inc.

New Cyberian and Visual Creative Graphics Innovation Are to Form Alliance on 3D Lenticular Printing Lenticular printing is a way to present 3D effects on 2D media. - December 08, 2010 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.

New Cyberian to Offer Short-Run CD Replication To duplicate or to replicate: That’s the question. - May 22, 2009 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.

iMovee Introduces New Product, CinePlus – Go Wireless iMovee Cineplus is the newest addition to the iMovee range of video eyewear. Cineplus lets you enjoy videos on a virtual cinema screen of 72 inches through a pair of glasses, totally wireless. - April 15, 2009 - iMovee Corporation New York

New Cyberian to Offer Lenticular Printing for Disc Packaging Lenticular printing is a way to present special visual effects such as 3D, morph, flip, zoom, and animation on flat surface. Traditionally only by Hollywood productions could afford to use lenticular printing on their DVD packaging. New Cyberian has devised more affordable approaches and easy to work with workflow for low-budget and low-volume small productions. - November 15, 2008 - New Cyberian Systems, Inc.