Miele Launches "Miele Pets" Photo Contest Winner Receives a Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog Vacuum, Plus Additional Prizes for Mini-Contest Winners - October 10, 2018 - Miele, Inc.

Plastiflex Announces Compliance to California Prop 65 Requirements Plastiflex is proud to announce that as of April 11, 2018, all Plastiflex pool products manufactured in both its Statesville, NC and Tijuana, MX plants will be 100% free of chemicals deemed toxic under the California Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986 - Proposition 65/Prop 65. "As... - April 14, 2018 - Plastiflex

Successful Launch of the New Diamondback Retractable Hose by Plastiflex Plastiflex announces successful launch of the Diamondback Hose for in-the-wall hose storage systems in central vacuum. - April 08, 2018 - Plastiflex

Red Vacuums All Set to Offer Vacuums from Well Known Brand Shark With Shark vacuum cleaner, Red Vacuums has added to its already long list of branded vacuums that are available for sale to customers both online and at the store in Vienna. - April 09, 2016 - RED Vacuums

Red Vacuums Adds Another Brand Name to Its Inventory in the Form of AirFree Recently the store added another feather to its cap by acquiring the dealership of the well known air purifier brand AirFree. This means that people can now easily buy AirFree air purifier in Virigina either at the Red Vacuums store. - April 01, 2016 - RED Vacuums

GoVacuum Announces Mother's Day Contest to Win a Vacuum GoVacuum.com announces the cleanest mother contest for Mother's Day. - May 04, 2014 - GoVacuum.com

Oz Robots, Australia’s Number One Robot Vacuum Provider, Adds Floor Mopping Robots to Inventory The new iRobot Braava Floor Mopping Robot dry and damp mops all hard-surface floors, including tile, hardwoods, vinyl and laminate. - November 12, 2013 - OZ Robots

Long Island Central Vacuum Systems, DuraVac Central Vacuums is Chosen by DRI Relays to Install the Central Vacuum System in the Clean Rooms in Hauppauge. DuraVac Central Vacuums is chosen by DRI Relays to install the central vacuum system in the clean rooms for their new location in Hauppauge, Long Island- New York. - March 29, 2013 - Duravac

Priceless Vacuum Cleaner Released by GoVacuum GoVacuum.com, originators of the world’s most expensive vacuum cleaner, the GV62711 a 24k gold plated vacuum that cost nearly $1,000,000.00, have now teamed with SEBO, a German vacuum manufacturer, to produce a one-of-a-kind vacuum that is covered in 1,000 Swarovski Elements and diamond dust. You read correct, but the SEBO GV62712 Felix Crystallize Onyx model can’t be purchased as it’s the world’s first and only priceless vacuum cleaner. - September 04, 2012 - GoVacuum.com

$1,000,000 24K Gold Plated Vacuum Takes Title as World's Most Expensive Vacuum Cleaner GoVacuum introduces the world’s most expensive vacuum, the Million dollar 24k gold plated GV62711. $1,000,000 is the real cost of this vacuum cleaner at GoVacuum.com. Apart from the exceptional 24k gold plated design, this vacuum offers a variety of different modes of cleaning, powerful motor for maximized airflow generation, wide cleaning nozzle, HEPA bag, robust cleaning capacity, and a slender weight, which makes it not only a luxury item, but a truly multifaceted cleaner as well. - June 27, 2012 - GoVacuum.com

SEBO Airbelt D4 GoVacuum Pet Edition GVPE9064AM Canister Vacuum Cleaner Cleans Pet Hair Unlike Anything Else Govacuum today announced their company is not only offering the popular SEBO Airbelt D4 9064AM canister vacuum cleaner at the best price online with free shipping and a sixty-day no questions asked returns policy, but they are also selling their very own version at the same price. Introducing the SEBO Airbelt D4 GoVacuum Pet Edition GVPE9064AM only from GoVacuum.com. - June 21, 2012 - GoVacuum.com

DiscountVacs.com Adds New Distributors Please join DiscountVacs.com in welcoming Oreck, Perfect, and Koblenz to their lineup. - March 13, 2012 - DiscountVacs.com

Powr-Flite Discusses: Getting Out of a Sticky Situation Even for the most skilled technician, there can be a variety of variables impacting the success of floor refinishing. Case in point: A pier in San Francisco harbor was converted into an office building. Recently, the cleaning crew spent several hours stripping and refinishing the building’s hard... - January 25, 2012 - PowrFlite

Release the Scent of Summer as You Clean with Vax Limited Editions UK floorcare brand, Vax, unveils a limited edition range of vacuum cleaners that release the fresh Scent of Summer Orange as you clean. Now a clean home can be twice as nice, as it looks spotlessly clean And smells fabulously fresh too. The Scent of Summer collection includes six of the best loved... - July 11, 2010 - Vax Ltd

Cabinet Vac Gives Dad a Chance to Win a Special Father's Day Gift One lucky winner will be giving Dad a Cabinet Vac especially for his own this Father’s Day. Thanks to a Father’s Day Contest hosted by Cabinet Vac. - May 27, 2010 - Cabinet Vac

Bored of the Board - Russell Hobbs Release EasyFill Iron We are a nation of irritated ironers. New research out today reveals one in five of us have either bribed someone or feigned injury to get out of the nation’s most dreaded chore, with 60 per cent admitting to ruining clothes because they are so angry about having to get the board out. - March 08, 2010 - Russell Hobbs

New Powr-Flite Web Site to be Previewed at ISSA Tradeshow Powr-Flite announces that their new Website will be previewed at the upcoming ISSA/INTERCLEAN® show, which will be held in Chicago on October 6-9. - October 05, 2009 - PowrFlite

Survey Looks at Online Purchasing An online survey conducted the first week of September 2009 finds that cleaning professionals are using the Internet to research and select janitorial supplies, tools, and equipment to varying degrees. The survey was conducted by AlturaSolutions Communications, a Chicago-based marketing and communications... - September 15, 2009 - PowrFlite

Powr-Flite Introduces New Powr-Lease Program Powr-Flite, a leading manufacturer of professional floor and carpet care equipment, announces a new equipment leasing program for its end customers. The Powr-Lease program is designed to help users save funds during this difficult economic period, yet still be able to meet their cleaning needs with... - August 13, 2009 - PowrFlite

Powr-Flite Introduces New “Green” Technology to Care for Concrete New Diamabrush Technology requries no harsh chemicals to clean and polish concrete floors making floor care healthier for the user and the environment. - July 21, 2009 - PowrFlite

TES High-Speed Structural Drying System Returns to Las Vegas for the 2006 Connections Convention/Exhibition Cleaning and restoration professionals get another look at TES (Thermal Energy System) at Connections 2006. A year after its initial release and with about 70 units in operation, TES is proving itself to be able to dry floods about twice as fast as traditional methods. Insurance companies... - October 04, 2006 - TES Drying System