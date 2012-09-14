PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

LionDesk Named #8 on Zapier’s List of Top 25 Fastest Growing Apps of 2019 LionDesk, the leading Real Estate CRM platform that helps sales professionals connect, communicate and close leads faster, announced today they have been ranked #8 on Zapier’s Apps at Work Report: The Fastest Growing Apps of 2019. Zapier’s Apps at Work: The Fastest Growing Apps Report finds... - June 10, 2019 - LionDesk

HelpHouse.com Adds Numerous Household Products, Launches a New Look eCommerce Store More than your typical registration; HelpHouse.com members can earn points and a reputation ranking where in-turn, these points can be applied towards future purchases. - April 12, 2019 - HelpHouse

LionDesk and Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Fund Three Homes in El Salvador LionDesk, a leading real estate CRM platform announced today that its partnership with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) in support of sustainable real estate non-profit New Story has helped fund three new homes for families in El Salvador. BHGRE and LionDesk were joined in the effort by Daniel... - February 11, 2019 - LionDesk

LionDesk Founder and CEO, David Anderson, Named to 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 Watchlist Group David Anderson, LionDesk founder and CEO, has been named to the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 (SP200) Watchlist Group. Honoring only 20 of the top people to watch, this group acknowledges innovators, deal makers, and mover-and-shakers who made a noteworthy impact over the last year. - January 18, 2019 - LionDesk

LionDesk Announces Integration with Remine LionDesk, the leading Real Estate CRM platform that makes it easy for sales professionals to connect, communicate with and close more leads faster announced today that it now integrates with Remine. With this new integration, LionDesk users can sync their contacts with Remine to gain intelligence about... - January 04, 2019 - LionDesk

LionDesk Makes Key Hires in Marketing and MLS Relations Former head of marketing for Tom Ferry, Marni Hale, joins team; Ryan Andrews appointed to lead MLS relationships. - October 22, 2018 - LionDesk

KloveChef from IOK Labs Inc Personalizes the Connected Kitchen with Custom Recipe Capture and White Label Cooking Platform Solution Smart appliance and interactive cooking platform that learns and facilitates custom brand experiences for the whole kitchen journey gets a boost from new partner Wonderchef. - October 10, 2018 - IOK Labs Inc

BURN Manufacturing Receives Global Energy Award Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) announced BURN Manufacturing, makers of the JikokoaTM and KuniokoaTM cookstoves, has been awarded this year’s Bloomberg New Energy Pioneers Award. - April 18, 2018 - BURN Manufacturing USA LLC

Danby Appliances Announces Joint Venture with BloomBoss for Next-Generation Home Grow Box Danby Appliances, one of world’s largest consumer appliance manufacturers announced a strategic joint venture with BloomBoss®, a leading manufacturer of high-efficiency, high-performance LED grow lights and related equipment for growing cannabis indoors. By fusing BloomBoss's cannabis and... - August 05, 2017 - Danby

Silhouette Unveils First Solid State Wine Display – And It’s Stunning Silhouette, a specialty wine and beverage storage distributor, today unveils the Renoir – the brand’s first thermoelectric-cooling wine display made in North America. Named after the late French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, the wine display’s picturesque front features a giant, seamless,... - June 30, 2017 - Danby

World's First ProBiotic Maker Introduced by ShakeGenie™ Utah Father of 8 Invents World's First In-Jug Yogurt/Kefir Maker. - April 20, 2017 - ShakeGenie

New Smart Kitchen Timer from OrbSense Technologies Puts an End to Distracted Cooking cluck is a patent-pending kitchen temperature sensor and timer which works with the pots and pans you already own. The sensor and companion smartphone app work together to make it easier to monitor and prepare some of your favorite foods more conveniently, consistently and safely every time you cook. - October 05, 2016 - OrbSense Technologies LLC

California Sunlight Corporation Names Mark Palmer President Long-time Tech Veteran and Business Leader Joins Rapidly Growing Solar Energy Business. - February 03, 2016 - California Sunlight Corporation

Forno Bravo Wood Fired Pizza Ovens Announces New Pricing Structure Forno Bravo, a leading manufacturer of wood fired pizza ovens, has announced a new pricing structure that takes effect January 18, 2016. The pricing structure covers all residential and commercial modular oven kits and assembled pizza ovens. The streamlined pricing makes it easier for the customer to... - January 23, 2016 - Forno Bravo

Bella Outdoor Living Introduces Large Size Wood Fired Pizza Ovens Widest Range of Affordable Wood Fired Pizza Ovens vs. Italian Imports - July 09, 2015 - Forno Bravo

New Universal AC Remote Control for Ductless Mini-Splits SoLRus Marketing announces the immediate availability of a new universal series model N628 wireless remote control for air conditioners and mini-split heating and cooling systems. It can replace damaged, lost, broken or defective wireless hand held remote controls for most of the ductless mini split... - June 09, 2014 - SoLRus

Cavegirl Cuisine Knocks It Out of the Cave with Her Paleo and Gluten-Free Cookbook... Over 140 Mouth-Watering Paleo and Gluten-Free Recipes Cavegirl Cuisine introduces her new cookbook, "Cavegirl Cuisine - eating paleo one bone at a time!" It includes recipes for the paleo and gluten-free lifestyle. - March 14, 2014 - Cavegirl Cuisine LLC

Prestige SmartChef – an Online Recipe Portal – Launches New Features Like Photo Recipe, Video Recipe, Cooking Tips and Social Bookmarking Prestige SmartChef – the online recipe portal by TTK Prestige (India’s premiere kitchen appliance maker) which brings together a community of people with culinary interests, launches 4 new features: Photo Recipe, Video Recipe, Cooking Tips and Social Bookmarking. - January 23, 2013 - Prestige SmartChef

The Maestro Blocks Kitchen Collection Benefits the Purple Heart Foundation Sales from hand-crafted cutting boards made by military mom help disabled veterans. - November 29, 2012 - Elite Revolutionary Solutions

Bored of the Board - Russell Hobbs Release EasyFill Iron We are a nation of irritated ironers. New research out today reveals one in five of us have either bribed someone or feigned injury to get out of the nation’s most dreaded chore, with 60 per cent admitting to ruining clothes because they are so angry about having to get the board out. - March 08, 2010 - Russell Hobbs

Futuro Futuro Announces Availability of New Designer Range Hood Model Italian manufacturer Futuro Futuro introduces new range hood model to the North American market, expanding portfolio of contemporary designer kitchen ventilation products. Uniquely designed "Fabio" model combines luxury materials and high-end craftsmanship with advanced technology, offers kitchen design professionals exciting new options for professional-style range ventilation. - January 23, 2009 - Futuro Futuro

Futuro Futuro Range Hoods Introduces Illuminated Glass "Murano Collection" Futuro Futuro, Italian manufacturer of high-end modern kitchen range hoods, expands on the success of its contemporary steel-and-glass designs with a new collection of glowing glass range hoods that transform appliance science into modern art. The breakthrough "Murano Collection" hoods showcase Futuro Futuro's 28-plus years of cutting-edge modern design, creating new opportunities to transform and illuminate the kitchen environment. Visit www.FuturoFuturo.com for full product information. - October 12, 2008 - Futuro Futuro

Futuro Futuro Range Hoods Expands "Acqualina" Model Line Futuro Futuro, Italian manufacturer of high-end modern kitchen range hoods, expanded its recently-introduced Acqualina model line with new configurations in early 2008. Now available in several sizes of ceiling-mount and wall-mount versions, the radically-designed product offers to the modern kitchen owner an effective kitchen ventilation solution that combines advanced technology and authentic Italian design. - June 18, 2008 - Futuro Futuro

Earthdoor, Inc. Introduces Retail Packaging for the Lid Caddy Pot Lid Utensil Rest Unique Lid Caddy kitchen tool features new colorful shelf ready packaging for retail store distribution. - May 16, 2008 - Earthdoor, Inc.

Whateverworks Catalog Picks Up the Lid Caddy Pot Lid Utensil Holder Unique kitchen tool "The Lid Caddy" now available in its first national catalog. - February 15, 2008 - Earthdoor, Inc.

Futuro Futuro Introduces Sleek, Powerful Acqualina Glass Range Hood for Efficient Kitchen Ventilation Futuro Futuro, an Italian manufacturer of high-end, modern kitchen range hoods, expanded its innovative model line with the introduction of the Acqualina Glass Wall Range Hood. New model offers sleek style, high performance, convenient features, many options. Available to the US and Canada market through exclusive distributor. - December 16, 2007 - Futuro Futuro

Phoenix America Launches New Small Footprint Low Resolution Magnetic Encoder Responding to a market call for a magnetic replacement for smaller form factor encoders, Phoenix America Inc. has developed a new rugged cost effective industrial grade tachometer/encoder that addresses the inherent weaknesses of the more fragile optical encoder counterpart. Key features of this magnetically... - July 18, 2007 - Phoenix America