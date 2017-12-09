Advanced robotics’ team, designed a full scale solution to evade and dramatically reduce accidents caused by human or machine error, AUDM (Automatic Unconsciousness Detection Mechanism) through recreating and merging the principles of: 1- Adaptive Machine learning, real-time assessing Artificial Intelligence; 2- Full scale, custom-designed Sensory surveillance; 3- Complimentary, fully autonomous dynamics; 4- Safety and response measurements; 5- Post-incidence system analysis. - December 09, 2017 - Advanced Robotics