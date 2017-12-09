Recent Headlines
AUDM - The Future of Accidents Evasion Driver Safety Technology
Advanced robotics’ team, designed a full scale solution to evade and dramatically reduce accidents caused by human or machine error, AUDM (Automatic Unconsciousness Detection Mechanism) through recreating and merging the principles of: 1- Adaptive Machine learning, real-time assessing Artificial Intelligence; 2- Full scale, custom-designed Sensory surveillance; 3- Complimentary, fully autonomous dynamics; 4- Safety and response measurements; 5- Post-incidence system analysis. - December 09, 2017 - Advanced Robotics
Ribet Auto Parts New Online Store
Ribet Auto Parts (www.ribetautoparts.com), a premium supplier of OEM & aftermarket replacement automotive parts located on Grand Island, NY, announces the addition of their new online automotive parts Ecommerce store. The company's new internet store enables customers to make online purchases... - June 10, 2011 - Ribet Auto Parts
2006 Abilities Expo Features Lance Magin, Paralympic Champion
Expo Showcases New Mobility Challenged Sports Cars. - June 16, 2006 - RediAuto Sport