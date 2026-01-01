Company Profiles China Auto Parts Co. - China Auto Clutch & Brake Parts Sales Co. Our company is the biggest Auto Parts manufacturer and exporter of in China with over 25 years experience and history. Our main products include: 1. Clutch Disc, Clutch Cover, Clutch Facing 2. China Automotive Parts Co.,Ltd As the biggest one of auto parts manufacturer in Asia, we produce the following auto parts: 1. Clutch cover, clutch disc, clutch facing 2. Brake pad, brake shoe, brake lining 3. Air Filter, oil... Qingdao Hainuo Machinery Production Co.,Ltd We are an ISO9001:2000 and DOT certified manufacturer for auto parts with high quality and competitive price in china. Our products have been exported to North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East... Qingdao Xinglun Co.,Ltd. We, Qingdao XINGLUN Friction & Packing Materials Co., Ltd, are one of the biggest manufacturers of friction materials, sealing products, special protective clothing, and heat insulation products... R1 Concepts - Performance Brake Parts Located in Southern California, R1 Concepts Inc. is a manufacturer and online retailer of performance brakes including cross-drilled slotted brake rotors, brake pads, stainless steel braided brake... Richland Auto parts Co., Ltd. Richland Auto parts Co., Ltd. is specialized in manufacture of air brake chambers in China. Our products (European type and USA type) are both supplied to world markets and Chinese domestic market.