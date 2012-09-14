PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more. Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc. IONX LLC and Havellandsiche Eisenbahn (HVLE) Testing Standards–Based Wireless Intra-Train Communication System IONX LLC, an Amsted Rail Company, and Germany-based rail freight operator Havelländische Eisenbahn (HVLE) initiated field trials in 2016, testing its standards-based wireless intra-train communication system in freight rail revenue service. This platform marks IONX’s first European deployment... - May 03, 2017 - Amsted Rail MadePartners, Aussie Best Start-Up 2015 in Hong Kong It's an Australian firm specialized in Procurement and Quality Control services that grabbed the Business Excellence Award for Start-up Enterprises in Hong Kong. An interesting success story to read. - July 24, 2015 - MadePartners International Electronic Machines Showcases Wheel Inspection System Environment (WISE) at Gathering of Public Transportation Industry Held every three years in conjunction with the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Annual Meeting, EXPO is public transportation’s premier showcase of technology, products and services. - July 18, 2011 - International Electronic Machines Corporation