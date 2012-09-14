PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Railroad Rolling Stock Manufacturing

Ridgetop Group Inc.
Ridgetop Group, Inc. Announces the Appointment of New President and CEO, L. Thomas Heiser
Ridgetop Group, Inc. is pleased to announce Mr. L. Thomas Heiser as its next president and CEO. In his new role, Mr. Heiser will be expanding the company presence with the addition of the office in Atlanta. Mr. Heiser has 30+ years at Hitachi leading global sales, manufacturing, and business development initiatives inside of Hitachi and will bring that expertise to Ridgetop Group. The company will be focusing on expansion into more commercial areas with the successful core technologies. - June 25, 2018 - Ridgetop Group Inc.
IONX LLC and Havellandsiche Eisenbahn (HVLE) Testing Standards–Based Wireless Intra-Train Communication System
IONX LLC, an Amsted Rail Company, and Germany-based rail freight operator Havelländische Eisenbahn (HVLE) initiated field trials in 2016, testing its standards-based wireless intra-train communication system in freight rail revenue service. This platform marks IONX’s first European deployment... - May 03, 2017 - Amsted Rail
MadePartners, Aussie Best Start-Up 2015 in Hong Kong
It's an Australian firm specialized in Procurement and Quality Control services that grabbed the Business Excellence Award for Start-up Enterprises in Hong Kong. An interesting success story to read. - July 24, 2015 - MadePartners
International Electronic Machines Showcases Wheel Inspection System Environment (WISE) at Gathering of Public Transportation Industry
Held every three years in conjunction with the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Annual Meeting, EXPO is public transportation’s premier showcase of technology, products and services. - July 18, 2011 - International Electronic Machines Corporation
