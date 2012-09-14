PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Kiel Arto Design Returns to ICFF Miami October 3-4, 2017 European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the ‘17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now’ by Architectural Digest Magazine this year will return to ICFF Miami October 3-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center booth 722. Kiel Arto will display its two new... - September 21, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Kiel Arto Design Launches Two New Lines to Broaden Table Design Offerings European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine has launched two new lines – Maldika and Skatolo. - April 20, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to the Architectural Digest Design Show in New York European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining the Architectural Digest Design Show March 16-19 in NYC and was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized... - March 09, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design

Sugatsune Launches New Website for Savvy Designers With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to SOFA Chicago European table Manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining SOFA Chicago 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 27, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design

Kiel Arto Brings High Quality and Artistically Unique Tables to ICFF Miami European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is coming to ICFF Miami, 2016. Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 04, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design

The Brand New Way to Bring Cool Images Into Your Home: HIREVISTA Low Tables by Black Gecko Black Gecko presents a new and exciting way to look at home complements with the perfect synthesis between technology and art: photographic HIREVISTA low tables, now on Kickstarter. - February 23, 2014 - Black Gecko

Intersan Announces the Emergency Preparation Functionality That Comes Standard on Its Washfountains and Lavatories Intersan develops product change that is designed to assist end users dealing with a power outage, to get access to the most valuable of human needs - Water. - November 03, 2012 - Intersan Manufacturing

Intersan Manufacturing Introduces a Lead-Free Line of Washfountains and Lavatories Intersan, a premiere producer of commercial restroom solutions announces the introduction of the first lead-free line of washfountains and lavatories. - February 24, 2011 - Intersan Manufacturing

Zack Noble of Noble Forge Contributes Work to the 31st Annual Contemporary Crafts Exhibition The Mesa Contemporary Arts Center is holding its 31st annual contemporary crafts exhibition. This exhibition includes works completed in a variety of craft media, contributed from artists selected by guest juror Jane Sauer. The exhibition opens January 22nd and runs through March 14th of 2010 at Mesa Arts Center, One East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85211 - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge

Noble Forge Shows Work in Exhibition Titled "Iron: Forged, Tempered, Quenched" at the Houston Center for Contemporary Crafts The Houston Center for Contemporary Crafts, 4848 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002 will hold an exhibition of new works in artist blacksmithing from January 16th through May 16th, 2010. This show is one of the most significant exhibitions of ironwork in decades. By presenting works by modern blacksmiths alongside historical ironworks, this exhibition highlights how modern blacksmiths fuse historical techniques with contemporary designs. - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge

Zack Noble of Noble Forge Presents New Website with Wrought Tables and Other Custom Metal Furniture New wrought iron coffee tables, benches and lighting accents are now on display at www.ZackNoble.com. Contemporary designs with clean lines and traditional techniques come together in this unique body of work. Zack Noble is a well-known metalworker from Brooklyn, NY with a wide array of custom architectural and sculptural metal work presented on his website. - January 15, 2010 - Noble Forge