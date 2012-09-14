|
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the ‘17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now’ by Architectural Digest Magazine this year will return to ICFF Miami October 3-4, at the Miami Beach Convention Center booth 722.
Kiel Arto will display its two new... - September 21, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design that was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine has launched two new lines – Maldika and Skatolo. - April 20, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining the Architectural Digest Design Show March 16-19 in NYC and was selected as one of the "17 On-the-Rise Designers You Should Know Now" by Architectural Digest Magazine.
Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized... - March 09, 2017 - Kiel Arto Design
With the launch of Sugatsune’s new website, http://www.designer-fittings.com/hooks/ - designers can get a first hand look at the extensive product options by Sugatsune. The interior hook collection was a best kept secret until recently, where it was known internationally only to a few who have visited the Tokyo showroom. With the creation of its new website, Sugatsune hopes to give discerning designerʼs a big advantage in the marketplace. - October 27, 2016 - Sugatsune
European table Manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is joining SOFA Chicago 2016.
Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 27, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design
European table manufacturer Kiel Arto Design is coming to ICFF Miami, 2016.
Kiel Arto Design’s Kristaps Gulbis, an internationally recognized artist, creates art as tables that are functional, durable and truly unique. Kiel Arto uses socially responsible materials and processes to create tables... - October 04, 2016 - Kiel Arto Design
Black Gecko presents a new and exciting way to look at home complements with the perfect synthesis between technology and art: photographic HIREVISTA low tables, now on Kickstarter. - February 23, 2014 - Black Gecko
Intersan develops product change that is designed to assist end users dealing with a power outage, to get access to the most valuable of human needs - Water. - November 03, 2012 - Intersan Manufacturing
Intersan, a premiere producer of commercial restroom solutions announces the introduction of the first lead-free line of washfountains and lavatories. - February 24, 2011 - Intersan Manufacturing
The Mesa Contemporary Arts Center is holding its 31st annual contemporary crafts exhibition. This exhibition includes works completed in a variety of craft media, contributed from artists selected by guest juror Jane Sauer. The exhibition opens January 22nd and runs through March 14th of 2010 at Mesa Arts Center, One East Main Street, Mesa, Arizona 85211 - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge
The Houston Center for Contemporary Crafts, 4848 Main Street, Houston, Texas 77002 will hold an exhibition of new works in artist blacksmithing from January 16th through May 16th, 2010. This show is one of the most significant exhibitions of ironwork in decades. By presenting works by modern blacksmiths alongside historical ironworks, this exhibition highlights how modern blacksmiths fuse historical techniques with contemporary designs. - January 21, 2010 - Noble Forge
New wrought iron coffee tables, benches and lighting accents are now on display at www.ZackNoble.com. Contemporary designs with clean lines and traditional techniques come together in this unique body of work. Zack Noble is a well-known metalworker from Brooklyn, NY with a wide array of custom architectural and sculptural metal work presented on his website. - January 15, 2010 - Noble Forge
Tanner Supply Company has provided sales, sales support and service to Southeastern Michigan and Northwest Ohio since 1996. Tanner boasts a wide variety of products including hollow metal doors, custom frames, architectural hardware, and many division 10 products including bathroom partitions and accessories and fire safety products. For more information visit www.tannersupply.com - January 14, 2009 - Tanner Supply Company