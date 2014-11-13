Take Your Mark Sports LLC, a manufacturer of personal products for athletes, now offers skin safe ink body markers for swim meets, triathlons, and other sporting events. Unlike permanent markers and art markers which can contain harmful chemicals, Take Your Mark Sports markers use ink made with FDA compliant cosmetic ingredients making them safe for use on skin. The ink is waterproof and sweat proof yet is removable after the event. The markers are available in a variety of colors. - February 16, 2012 - Take Your Mark Sports LLC