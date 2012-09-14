PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Lead Pencil & Art Good Manufacturing

A Genius Pairing of the Authentic GIF Art and Lenticular Technology Launched on Indiegogo
The economic impact of art and design exceeds that of sports worldwide. The art industry is growing year over year and the market is hungry for new art genres and this may be just what they need. - November 13, 2014 - Gif Gonzo
Take Your Mark Sports LLC
Ink Body Markers for Swimmers and Triathletes: Skin Safe, Water Proof, Sweat Proof
Take Your Mark Sports LLC, a manufacturer of personal products for athletes, now offers skin safe ink body markers for swim meets, triathlons, and other sporting events. Unlike permanent markers and art markers which can contain harmful chemicals, Take Your Mark Sports markers use ink made with FDA compliant cosmetic ingredients making them safe for use on skin. The ink is waterproof and sweat proof yet is removable after the event. The markers are available in a variety of colors. - February 16, 2012 - Take Your Mark Sports LLC
