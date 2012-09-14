PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
The Ink Hub
The Ink Hub Helps Companies Save Money on Generic Ink & Toner Supplies
Save money by buying generic ink and laser toners through The Ink Hub or theinkhub.com The Ink Hub is founded by people who are committed to customer satisfaction. The Ink Hub's ink & toner products are highly compatible with most printers in the market today such as HP, Lexmark, Brother, Dell, Samsung, Canon, IBM, Okidata, Source Technologies and Xerox. They take great pride about the high quality of their products that are all sourced from their business partners in the United States - February 23, 2015 - The Ink Hub
Christian Baustista: the New Face of Ink All-You-Can
Christian Bautista the new endorser of Ink All-You-Can. Ink All-You-Can is one of the leaders in providing affordable printing solution without sacrificing the quality. - March 28, 2010 - Ink All-You-Can
