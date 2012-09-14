PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CBM-TEC Here to Stay – Says Zambian Mining Expo Director "Sponsoring the Zambian Mining Woman of the Year and Mining Personality of the Year at the Chamber of Mines of Zambia’s inaugural awards we are showing that CBM-TEC is here to stay and part of this country’s mining growth and future,” so says Nicole Smith, event director of the... - July 09, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambian Association of Manufacturers to Showcase Huge Opportunities for Local Manufacturers in Mining Sector at CBM-TEC “With Zambian mining companies buying up to 1.7-billion dollars’ worth of manufactured imports annually there is clearly a huge opportunity for the local industry,” says Maybin Nsupila, CEO of the Zambian Association of Manufacturers. Mr Nsupila is hosting a workshop for Zambian suppliers... - May 01, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

New Royalty Tax Rate "Sends Out Good Signal" - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo “We remain convinced that Zambia is an attractive mining destination due to a healthy spirit of engagement between government and the operators,” says Nicole Smith, event director of the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 5-6 May. She was responding... - April 23, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference to Welcome Zambian Mining and Trade Ministers in Kitwe in May The Zambian minister of Mines, Energy and Water Development, the Hon. Christopher Yaluma, and the country’s minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, the Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe, will head up a high-level government delegation at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC), taking place in Kitwe from 5-6 May. - April 19, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Free, Practical Workshops for Mining Community at Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference in Kitwe in May The free, practical workshops at the Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Zambia’s mining hub Kitwe were so well attended last year that the organisers have doubled the size of the workshop space for this year’s event from 5-6 May. The event will once again gather thousands... - March 20, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambia Chamber of Mines Says Copperbelt Trade Expo in May Will Truly Add Value to the Zambian Investment Climate The Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) will once again gather thousands of mining experts and services providers to the industry from 5-6 May in Kitwe, which is the heart of the Zambian Copperbelt. - February 15, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Successful Launch of CBM-TEC Expo in Kitwe in April Put Zambia’s Copperbelt on the Map The hugely successful launch of the Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 28-29 April attracted 92 exhibitors, 1600 visitors, 140 conference delegates, including Zambian Vice President Dr Guy Scott and Mining, Energy and Water Development Minister, Hon. Christopher Yaluma. “We... - May 21, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Global Mining Giant Sandvik is Platinum Sponsor for Upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference in Kitwe Next Week Global mining giant Sandvik, platinum sponsors for the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference (CBM-TEC), is currently building a high-tech, multimillion dollar facility in Kitwe, where the event takes place from 28-29 April. The company’s Accounts and Applications Manager - Central... - April 25, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

CBM-TEC Offers Free Exploration, Production and Processing Sessions in Kitwe in April The upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Zambia’s mining hub Kitwe from 28-29 April is offering free-to-attend sessions on the exhibition floor for all visitors. - March 27, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambian Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma to Deliver Keynote Address at CBM-TEC Mining Expo at Kitwe on 28 April Zambia’s Minister of Mines, Energy and Water Development, the Hon. Christopher Yaluma, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC that is taking place in Kitwe, Zambia from 28-29 April. Organised in association with Electra Mining Africa,... - March 06, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambia’s Chamber of Mines Supports CBM-TEC and is Upbeat About Country’s Mining Future The CEO of the Chamber of Mines of Zambia, Mrs Maureen J Dlamini, says there is still a huge potential for green fields operations with high grade copper and other minerals available for exploitation in that country. The Chamber’s President, Mr. Emmanuel Mutati, heads up an impressive list of... - February 22, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

CBM-TEC Mining Expo Reaches Out to Zambian Mining Industry with Practical Programme The President of Zambia’s Chamber of Mines, Mr. Emmanuel Mutati, heads up an impressive list of speakers at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Kitwe, Zambia from 28-29 April. The official brochure for the event, which is expected to be attended by 1500 mining... - February 09, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

New CBM-TEC Mining Expo to Put Zambian Copperbelt on the Map Some 1500 mining experts are expected at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Kitwe, Zambia in April next year at an industry event that has been described as long overdue for the region. - December 08, 2013 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference Launch for Specialised Exhibitions and Spintelligent Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of ElectraMining South Africa, and Spintelligent, organisers of the specialist iPAD Series of Mining, Energy & Infrastructure Conferences, have announced the launch of a dedicated mining Industry trade expo and conference in the heart of the Zambian mining region. - July 27, 2013 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

RareMineTech Consider Additional Funding from Down Under RareMineTech is approached from yet another Australian-led venture capital group wanting to provide the mining company the capital funding for an Initial Public Offering. - June 12, 2013 - RareMineTech