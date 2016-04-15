Ron van Os, the former Chief Operating Officer at ANDalyze has been chosen by the company’s Board of Directors as its new CEO as of March 31st, 2016. Mr. van Os’s appointment follows the death last year of William Thalheimer, the former CEO. Mr. van Os’s new role will guide the company towards growth and the launch of new products as the company’s heavy metal water testing products gain market share in the water quality industry. - April 15, 2016 - ANDalyze