ANDalyze Inc. Appoints Ron van Os as Chief Executive Officer Ron van Os, the former Chief Operating Officer at ANDalyze has been chosen by the company’s Board of Directors as its new CEO as of March 31st, 2016. Mr. van Os’s appointment follows the death last year of William Thalheimer, the former CEO. Mr. van Os’s new role will guide the company towards growth and the launch of new products as the company’s heavy metal water testing products gain market share in the water quality industry. - April 15, 2016 - ANDalyze

Viscount Announces Drill Contract and Mobilization at Cherry Creek Nevada Viscount Mining Corp. is pleased to report that it has begun mobilizing for the 2015 Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Cherry Creek Nevada Property. - October 06, 2015 - Viscount Mining Corp.

RareMineTech Consider Additional Funding from Down Under RareMineTech is approached from yet another Australian-led venture capital group wanting to provide the mining company the capital funding for an Initial Public Offering. - June 12, 2013 - RareMineTech

RareMineTech to Consider Further Investment RareMineTech are in negotiations to take on further offers of funding to optimize their current exploration projects. - March 07, 2013 - RareMineTech

Berkwood Deploys Indonesian Field Team to Begin Work Program on Cimandiri Gold Property in Java Indonesia Berkwood Resources Ltd. through its Indonesian subsidiary, PT. Berkwood Resources Indonesia, is pleased to announce that it has deployed its Indonesian field team to commence the initial exploration program at its Cimandiri Gold Property in West Java, Indonesia. - April 07, 2011 - Berkwood Resources Ltd.

Terra Firma Closes Private Placement of $540,000 Terra Firma Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TFR) (“Terra Firma” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,000,000 units at $0.18 per unit for gross proceeds of $540,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half... - March 17, 2011 - Terra Firma Resources Inc.

Yellowcake Mining Signs LOI for Option Agreement with AuEx for the Trinity Silver Project Yellowcake Mining Inc (OTCBB: YCKM) (“YCMI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to enter into an Exploration Earn-in agreement with AuEx Ventures Inc., ("AuEx") (TSX:XUA) for the Trinity Silver property, located in Pershing County,... - September 03, 2009 - Yellowcake Mining, Inc.