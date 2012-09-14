|
Ron van Os, the former Chief Operating Officer at ANDalyze has been chosen by the company’s Board of Directors as its new CEO as of March 31st, 2016. Mr. van Os’s appointment follows the death last year of William Thalheimer, the former CEO. Mr. van Os’s new role will guide the company towards growth and the launch of new products as the company’s heavy metal water testing products gain market share in the water quality industry. - April 15, 2016 - ANDalyze
Viscount Mining Corp. is pleased to report that it has begun mobilizing for the 2015 Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Cherry Creek Nevada Property. - October 06, 2015 - Viscount Mining Corp.
RareMineTech is approached from yet another Australian-led venture capital group wanting to provide the mining company the capital funding for an Initial Public Offering. - June 12, 2013 - RareMineTech
RareMineTech are in negotiations to take on further offers of funding to optimize their current exploration projects. - March 07, 2013 - RareMineTech
Berkwood Resources Ltd. through its Indonesian subsidiary, PT. Berkwood Resources Indonesia, is pleased to announce that it has deployed its Indonesian field team to commence the initial exploration program at its Cimandiri Gold Property in West Java, Indonesia. - April 07, 2011 - Berkwood Resources Ltd.
Terra Firma Resources Inc. (TSX-V: TFR) (“Terra Firma” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 3,000,000 units at $0.18 per unit for gross proceeds of $540,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half... - March 17, 2011 - Terra Firma Resources Inc.
Yellowcake Mining Inc (OTCBB: YCKM) (“YCMI” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a letter of intent to enter into an Exploration Earn-in agreement with AuEx Ventures Inc., ("AuEx") (TSX:XUA) for the Trinity Silver property, located in Pershing County,... - September 03, 2009 - Yellowcake Mining, Inc.
Entropy Resources S.A.(Entropy) a private Argentinean mining company, with HQ in Perth, Western Australia, is pleased to announce that on the 3rd of March 2008, it has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TransAfrican Minerals Limited (TransAfrican) in connection with 4 exploration... - April 07, 2008 - Entropy Resources Pty Ltd