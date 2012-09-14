|
TeamCronos is pleased with today’s release of the Government of Ontario’s Long-Term Energy Plan (LTEP).
This updated plan affirms nuclear energy will provide the foundation for the province’s clean, reliable electricity future. Ontario’s commitment to the cost-effective refurbishment... - October 28, 2017 - Cronos Consulting Group
President Jacob Zuma’s remarks during last week’s SONA on the country’s nuclear future might seem contradictory, but this is not the case, says Dr. Anthonie Cilliers of North West University’s School of Mechanical & Nuclear Engineering. President Zuma said South Africa’s... - February 17, 2016 - Nuclear Power Africa
Asia is beginning to play a bigger role in the global nuclear industry, both in terms of leading new builds domestically and involvement in projects beyond their own borders. Their involvement across the value chain, from providing technology and financing to ownership, makes them an increasing influence in the global civil nuclear industry. - January 22, 2014 - Industry Platform Pte. Ltd.
Vietnam in advanced stage of developing nuclear power programme. - February 17, 2013 - Nuclear Power Asia
Focus on nuclear new builds at Nuclear Power Asia in Kuala Lumpur in January - November 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia
AmertechTowerServices, a turnkey cooling tower parts and repair company, was awarded a project to rebuild an eight cell counter flow cooling tower, including replacement of all fill, drift eliminators, and nozzles for a Waste to Energy facility. - September 27, 2012 - AmertechTowerServices, LLC
The nuclear industry in Asia is expanding with many countries building and planning new plants. Supported by the World Nuclear Association, the 4th annual Nuclear Power Asia returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 15-16 January 2013, bringing together the global nuclear power industry to discuss the opportunities of growth in the Asia region. - September 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia
You can Join the Thorium Energy Alliance and attend the conference on March 29th and 30th to gain first-hand knowledge of the latest developments in the Thorium energy future. As recently reported in the Wired, Chemical and Engineering News, The Wall Street Journal, The Guardian and Times of London, the potential of generating electricity from thorium resolves issues of concern raised by nuclear power. - March 15, 2010 - Thorium Energy Alliance