Cronos Consulting Group Welcomes Ontario’s Long-Term Energy Plan TeamCronos is pleased with today’s release of the Government of Ontario’s Long-Term Energy Plan (LTEP). This updated plan affirms nuclear energy will provide the foundation for the province’s clean, reliable electricity future. Ontario’s commitment to the cost-effective refurbishment... - October 28, 2017 - Cronos Consulting Group

Nuclear Power Africa in May in Cape Town to Look at Nuclear Future of South Africa President Jacob Zuma’s remarks during last week’s SONA on the country’s nuclear future might seem contradictory, but this is not the case, says Dr. Anthonie Cilliers of North West University’s School of Mechanical & Nuclear Engineering. President Zuma said South Africa’s... - February 17, 2016 - Nuclear Power Africa

Asia's Emergence in the Global Nuclear Industry Asia is beginning to play a bigger role in the global nuclear industry, both in terms of leading new builds domestically and involvement in projects beyond their own borders. Their involvement across the value chain, from providing technology and financing to ownership, makes them an increasing influence in the global civil nuclear industry. - January 22, 2014 - Industry Platform Pte. Ltd.

Nuclear Power Asia Moving to Hanoi, Vietnam in January 2014 Vietnam in advanced stage of developing nuclear power programme. - February 17, 2013 - Nuclear Power Asia

Public Engagement and Acceptance Play Huge Role in Developing Successful Nuclear Power Programme Focus on nuclear new builds at Nuclear Power Asia in Kuala Lumpur in January - November 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia

AmertechTowerServices Completes Cooling Tower Rebuild Project for Waste to Energy Plant AmertechTowerServices, a turnkey cooling tower parts and repair company, was awarded a project to rebuild an eight cell counter flow cooling tower, including replacement of all fill, drift eliminators, and nozzles for a Waste to Energy facility. - September 27, 2012 - AmertechTowerServices, LLC

Asian Nuclear Industry Showing Major Signs of Growth Global Nuclear Industry The nuclear industry in Asia is expanding with many countries building and planning new plants. Supported by the World Nuclear Association, the 4th annual Nuclear Power Asia returns to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 15-16 January 2013, bringing together the global nuclear power industry to discuss the opportunities of growth in the Asia region. - September 22, 2012 - Nuclear Power Asia