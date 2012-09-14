PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Benchmark Mortgages Joins the Compass Mortgage Group and the Tango Group of Companies.
Benchmark Mortgages Inc., based in Edmonton, Alberta joins the Compass Mortgage Group and the Tango Group of Companies. - May 09, 2018 - Benchmark Mortgages Inc.
French Regulatory Organization Authorizes Major French Bank to Use Talk to Pay for Card Not Present Payments with Voice Recognition
French data protection regulatory organization (CNIL) authorization makes it possible for all La Banque Postale cardholders to benefit from Talk to Pay®, allowing them to be protected during Card Not Present purchases thanks to voice generated dynamic cryptogram. - March 26, 2016 - Talk to Pay
Filippino Online Shoppers Have New Payment Option Coming Soon
UseMyServices and VMoney announce new venture to offer expanded online payment options to Filippino internet users. - March 06, 2014 - UseMyServices
UseMyServices Joins Forces with Western Clearing to Lower ACH Returns
Seattle-based ACH processor, Western Clearing LLC and Toronto-based payments technology provider, UseMyServices, Inc, have joined forces to launch an innovative and cost-effective new tool aimed at solving a major ‘pain point’ for ecommerce Merchants that accept ACH or EChecks: high, and... - March 06, 2014 - UseMyServices
"Transitions in the Internet Age" Theme for Society of Internet Professionals 16th Anniversary Event
Society of Internet Professionals looks at the role of the internet in today's business environment at 16th anniversary event. - November 07, 2013 - UseMyServices
Bankruptcy Network Provides Canadians with Online Resources
Personal Bankruptcy Canada organizes a website full of information on bankruptcy for Canadians. - June 22, 2012 - Personal Bankruptcy Canada
Local Credit Union Makes National List of Top 100 Best Workplaces in Canada
Community Savings, a credit union dedicated to financially empowering the working community within British Columbia, has been named one of the Best Workplaces in Canada. The local credit union made the national list by cultivating a workplace culture that values its employees. In addition to an above... - April 15, 2011 - Community Savings Credit Union
