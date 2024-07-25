MELD Announces Acquisition of Bit2Pay and Plans to Transform Banking by Merging Crypto and Fiat Products
Singapore, Singapore, July 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MELD, a new Neobank coming to the market with both fiat and crypto services has acquired the Canadian fintech payments provider Bit2Pay. Bit2Pay (Reg No BC1440752) is a licensed MSB in Canada providing fiat services including payments, foreign exchange and money transfers and virtual currencies. MELD has acquired Bit2Pay and its license to strengthen its licensed fiat services globally.
MELD is building a new type of banking services platform that merges crypto service and fiat services into a single platform for both users and businesses alike. Giving them the ability to have a traditional deposit account and a crypto wallet. MELD account holders can exchange between crypto and fiat transfer funds between MELD accounts for free and earn interest on stablecoins. Bringing the best of both worlds together in one account.
With the unprecedented success of the Bitcoin ETF and the loosening of SECs grip on crypto, more traditional financial institutions like Blackrock are promoting crypto. But everyday users still have to navigate a complex and jargon filled maze in order to even buy it. MELD is offering a new type of neobank that embraces cryptocurrency and still fulfills the regulatory requirements when offering fiat services.
Today, the world of crypto and traditional banking are miles apart. It’s difficult and expensive to buy crypto with fiat currency like US dollars and Euros. And it’s even harder and more experience to convert crypto back to fiat currency. MELD is solving this problem and Bit2Pays MSB license strengthens MELD offering by giving it a fiat money license alongside MELDs Virtual Asset Service Provider license (VASP) in Lithuania.
Bit2Pay, incorporated in 2023 holds an MSB license in Canada allowing it to handle fiat services and crypto services for customers in more than 80 countries. With the ability to onboard new users and businesses, Bit2Pay gives MELD the ability to connect to its existing systems and more flexibility to work with other licensed financial institutions around the world.
Bit2Pays services will be integrated into the MELD ecosystem over the coming months and will re-emerge under the MELD brand and tightly integrated into MELDs global service offering. This new license gives MELD greater flexibility to onboard users in more than 80 countries and bring the dream of a truly crypto friendly Neobank one step closer to reality.
About MELD
MELD is the world's first global on-chain neobank powered by blockchain. Bringing fiat currencies like (25+ including USD and EUR) and crypto currencies (1000+ BTC and ETH) together in one seamless wallet supporting more than 80 countries. MELD makes it easy to navigate between these two worlds and get the best out of both. From generating a yield on your crypto to debit cards and business accounts, MELD brings fundamental banking services to everyone.
The MELD blockchain powers more than just the MELD Neobank, with a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol and more than 30 businesses building on MELD. Users interact with all of this through the MELD web and Mobile apps helping people and businesses take full advantage of both their crypto assets and fiat assets.
