CashFlow Insights recently concluded study shows community and regional bank business models working well. Banks that were profitable every year from 2005 through 2012 have almost returned to their historic Return on Assets level, despite slow economic growth and new regulations. Banks that were unprofitable for one year are returning to their historic ROA levels more slowly. The key to success continues to be the quality of execution. - March 09, 2013 - CashFlow Insights