Blueleaf Capital and Three Vision Partners Acquire Springhill Suites Atlanta Buckhead; Repositioning Plan Underway to Unlock Long-Term Value in Core Atlanta Submarket
Blueleaf Capital, in partnership with Three Vision Partners, has acquired the 220-key SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead. The 11-story hotel, located adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA Station with direct access to GA-400 and Lenox Road, will undergo a comprehensive modernization. The investment positions the hotel for long-term performance in one of the Southeast’s most desirable submarkets.
Atlanta, GA, December 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blueleaf Capital (“Blueleaf”) and 3VP Partners (“3VP”) today announced the acquisition of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Buckhead, a 220-key select-service hotel located in one of Atlanta’s most established commercial and residential districts. The partnership’s investment establishes a reset ownership basis that creates flexibility for near-term capital improvements and positions the hotel for immediate and sustainable cash flow as market conditions stabilize. The hotel was acquired well below current replacement cost, providing a compelling value foundation for long-term performance.
High-Quality Physical Plant in an Irreplaceable Location
The asset features an 11-story concrete-and-steel tower constructed above three levels of structured underground parking, a configuration that is extraordinarily expensive to replicate in today’s development environment and reflects the property’s original institutional pedigree. The hotel’s physical infrastructure provides a durable foundation for modernization, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation.
The property is adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA Station and enjoys exceptional regional connectivity with immediate access to GA-400 and Lenox Road, widely recognized as the primary gateway into Buckhead. This location places the hotel at the center of the district’s corporate corridor, luxury retail, upscale residential neighborhoods, and best-in-class dining and lifestyle amenities.
Comprehensive Modernization to Elevate Guest Experience
Blueleaf and 3VP will execute a substantial property improvement program designed to modernize guestrooms, public spaces, the parking garage, and back-of-house operations. Upon completion, the SpringHill Suites will stand among the most updated select-service hotels in Buckhead, offering a refreshed guest experience and enhanced competitive positioning within the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem.
Legacy Ventures Management, a leading Atlanta-based hospitality operator, has been retained to manage and reposition the asset with a focus on revenue optimization, guest experience enhancement, and strong cost discipline.
Georgia Banking Company provided the financing for the property.
Hodges Ward Elliott represented the seller in the transaction.
Strategic Investment in a High-Quality Submarket
The acquisition comes at a time when Buckhead is experiencing sustained residential growth, reinvestment in commercial corridor infrastructure, and sustained corporate demand. The property benefits from proximity to Atlanta’s Buckhead financial district with Class A offices, affluent residential neighborhoods, luxury shopping destinations, fine dining, and regional demand drivers that provide a stable foundation for positive, multi-year hotel demand.
“Buckhead continues to rank among the most attractive and institutionally desirable submarkets in the Southeast, supported by durable demand drivers, sustained reinvestment, excellent infrastructure, and exceptionally high barriers to entry,” said Andy Chopra, Founder of Blueleaf Capital. “We focus on acquiring well-located assets at a compelling basis, upgrading them thoughtfully, and managing them with discipline. Ensuring each investment has an appropriately structured balance sheet is central to our approach, and in this case a reset basis allows the property to perform to its full potential. We have strong conviction in both Buckhead and the Atlanta hospitality market, and we view this asset as an opportunity for meaningful long-term value creation.”
“Acquiring this hotel at a compelling basis provides the opportunity to reestablish a healthy capital structure and position the asset for durable cash flow,” said Tyler Averitt, Partner at Three Vision Partners. “We are focused on situations where strong real estate is constrained by legacy financing, and where thoughtful recapitalization and disciplined execution can unlock long-term value.”
Josh Goldfarb, Partner at 3VP, commented: “We are focused on situations where strong real estate is constrained by legacy financing, and where thoughtful recapitalization and disciplined execution can unlock long-term value.”
A Scalable Platform for Institutional Partners
The acquisition reflects Blueleaf and 3VP’s ongoing strategy to partner with institutional sellers, lenders, and capital providers seeking seasoned execution partners capable of navigating complex transactions and repositioning underperforming hospitality assets with discipline and transparency.
High-Quality Physical Plant in an Irreplaceable Location
The asset features an 11-story concrete-and-steel tower constructed above three levels of structured underground parking, a configuration that is extraordinarily expensive to replicate in today’s development environment and reflects the property’s original institutional pedigree. The hotel’s physical infrastructure provides a durable foundation for modernization, operational efficiency, and long-term value creation.
The property is adjacent to the Buckhead MARTA Station and enjoys exceptional regional connectivity with immediate access to GA-400 and Lenox Road, widely recognized as the primary gateway into Buckhead. This location places the hotel at the center of the district’s corporate corridor, luxury retail, upscale residential neighborhoods, and best-in-class dining and lifestyle amenities.
Comprehensive Modernization to Elevate Guest Experience
Blueleaf and 3VP will execute a substantial property improvement program designed to modernize guestrooms, public spaces, the parking garage, and back-of-house operations. Upon completion, the SpringHill Suites will stand among the most updated select-service hotels in Buckhead, offering a refreshed guest experience and enhanced competitive positioning within the Marriott Bonvoy ecosystem.
Legacy Ventures Management, a leading Atlanta-based hospitality operator, has been retained to manage and reposition the asset with a focus on revenue optimization, guest experience enhancement, and strong cost discipline.
Georgia Banking Company provided the financing for the property.
Hodges Ward Elliott represented the seller in the transaction.
Strategic Investment in a High-Quality Submarket
The acquisition comes at a time when Buckhead is experiencing sustained residential growth, reinvestment in commercial corridor infrastructure, and sustained corporate demand. The property benefits from proximity to Atlanta’s Buckhead financial district with Class A offices, affluent residential neighborhoods, luxury shopping destinations, fine dining, and regional demand drivers that provide a stable foundation for positive, multi-year hotel demand.
“Buckhead continues to rank among the most attractive and institutionally desirable submarkets in the Southeast, supported by durable demand drivers, sustained reinvestment, excellent infrastructure, and exceptionally high barriers to entry,” said Andy Chopra, Founder of Blueleaf Capital. “We focus on acquiring well-located assets at a compelling basis, upgrading them thoughtfully, and managing them with discipline. Ensuring each investment has an appropriately structured balance sheet is central to our approach, and in this case a reset basis allows the property to perform to its full potential. We have strong conviction in both Buckhead and the Atlanta hospitality market, and we view this asset as an opportunity for meaningful long-term value creation.”
“Acquiring this hotel at a compelling basis provides the opportunity to reestablish a healthy capital structure and position the asset for durable cash flow,” said Tyler Averitt, Partner at Three Vision Partners. “We are focused on situations where strong real estate is constrained by legacy financing, and where thoughtful recapitalization and disciplined execution can unlock long-term value.”
Josh Goldfarb, Partner at 3VP, commented: “We are focused on situations where strong real estate is constrained by legacy financing, and where thoughtful recapitalization and disciplined execution can unlock long-term value.”
A Scalable Platform for Institutional Partners
The acquisition reflects Blueleaf and 3VP’s ongoing strategy to partner with institutional sellers, lenders, and capital providers seeking seasoned execution partners capable of navigating complex transactions and repositioning underperforming hospitality assets with discipline and transparency.
Contact
Blueleaf CapitalContact
Andy Chopra
678-612-1752
blueleafcap.com
Andy Chopra
678-612-1752
blueleafcap.com
Multimedia
Categories