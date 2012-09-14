AEX Business Communications Help , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

Service

AEX provides practical solutions for avoidable business communications problems throughout the United States. This specialized help often includes commercial lender communications and business lender negotiating. Please...

AEX Business Finance Consulting , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

Service

Business owners are likely to need business finance consulting help to resolve many complications that have resulted from the current financial crisis. Some of our business consulting efforts are directly...

Career Training Program - Business Finance Consultant , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

Service

Career planning solutions have changed because so many career training programs were not effective. Individualized and specialized training is almost always more effective than group and generalized training.

Commercial Lender Negotiations , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

Service

For most small business owners, communicating and negotiating with commercial lenders represents one of their most disliked activities. Because of this, AEX is often particularly helpful and productive...

Commercial Real Estate Loan Programs , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

Service

AEX Commercial Financing Group provides commercial real estate loans up to $25 million throughout the United States for commercial purchases, refinancing and construction. AEX Commercial Financing Group...

Corporate Finance , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group

Service

The Chicago Capital Management Group offers a full range of corporate finance services to our clients, including: · Private placements of Equity, Trust Preferred Securities, Mezzanine Financing...

Corporate Finance , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group

Service

The Chicago Capital Management Group offers a full range of corporate finance services to our clients, including: · Private placements of Equity, Trust Preferred Securities, Mezzanine Financing...

Credit Card Processing Services with Reduced Fees , from AEX Commercial Financing Group

Service

For business owners unhappy with their current credit card processing services or simply wondering if cost improvements are viable, a high-quality credit card financing program should be considered. One...

Investment Banking , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group

Service

Chicago International Group conducts its investment banking business through our wholly-owned subsidiary, The Chicago Capital Management Group. The Chicago Capital Management Group advises clients on...