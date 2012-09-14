AEX Business Communications Help , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



AEX provides practical solutions for avoidable business communications problems throughout the United States. This specialized help often includes commercial lender communications and business lender negotiating. Please...

AEX Business Finance Consulting , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Business owners are likely to need business finance consulting help to resolve many complications that have resulted from the current financial crisis. Some of our business consulting efforts are directly...

Career Training Program - Business Finance Consultant , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Career planning solutions have changed because so many career training programs were not effective. Individualized and specialized training is almost always more effective than group and generalized training.

Commercial Lender Negotiations , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



For most small business owners, communicating and negotiating with commercial lenders represents one of their most disliked activities. Because of this, AEX is often particularly helpful and productive...

Commercial Real Estate Loan Programs , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



AEX Commercial Financing Group provides commercial real estate loans up to $25 million throughout the United States for commercial purchases, refinancing and construction. AEX Commercial Financing Group...

Corporate Finance , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group



The Chicago Capital Management Group offers a full range of corporate finance services to our clients, including: · Private placements of Equity, Trust Preferred Securities, Mezzanine Financing...

Corporate Finance , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group



The Chicago Capital Management Group offers a full range of corporate finance services to our clients, including: · Private placements of Equity, Trust Preferred Securities, Mezzanine Financing...

Credit Card Processing Services with Reduced Fees , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



For business owners unhappy with their current credit card processing services or simply wondering if cost improvements are viable, a high-quality credit card financing program should be considered. One...

Investment Banking , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group



Chicago International Group conducts its investment banking business through our wholly-owned subsidiary, The Chicago Capital Management Group. The Chicago Capital Management Group advises clients on...

Mergers and Acquisitions , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group



The Chicago Capital Management Group is involved in all facets of the mergers and acquisitions process, representing both buyers and sellers of companies and assets. Building on our long track record...

Mergers and Acquisitions , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group



The Chicago Capital Management Group is involved in all facets of the mergers and acquisitions process, representing both buyers and sellers of companies and assets. Building on our long track record...

Project & Structured Finance , from The Chicago Capital Managment Group



The Chicago Capital Management Group is a leader in debt and equity placement on commercial real estate and international infrastructure projects. Through its relationships with numerous domestic and...

Referral Fee Program for Small Business Loans , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Our Business Advisor Referral Fee Program allows anyone to refer commercial loan opportunities to AEX and receive compensation upon completion of financing. With this program, AEX performs all of the necessary...

SBA Loan and SBA Loan Refinancing Program , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Two of the most difficult business financing scenarios for a commercial borrower involve obtaining a Small Business Administration loan (SBA loan) and refinancing an SBA loan. AEX Commercial Financing...

Short-Term Working Capital Financing Programs , from AEX Commercial Financing Group



Even thriving businesses frequently need more cash than they can borrow from a bank. In most cases small businesses can obtain short-term working capital using either working capital loans or credit card...

Types of Loans , from Titan Capital, Inc.



Titan Capital, Inc. will lend for a variety of purposes including the following: • Acquisition Financing • Foreclosures • Partnership Buyouts • Working Capital • Judgement...