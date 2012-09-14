PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Commercial Real Estate & Construction Lending
Commercial Real Estate Title Insurance Commercial Real Estate Title Insurance, from Foundation Title LLC
Product
Foundation Title Commercial Division leverages the talents of very experienced Title Examiners led by C. Clinton Cooper, Esq. who has more than 35 years experience in Commercial Real Estate involving high...
Residential Real Estate Title Insurance Residential Real Estate Title Insurance, from Foundation Title LLC
Product
Owner's Title Insurance: Without it, you could lose your most valuable asset - your home If you have recently purchased or refinanced a home, chances are you have had to get title insurance. What exactly...
100% Financing Loans 100% Financing Loans, from MLS, Mortgage Loan Specialists
Product
Rates are higher for qualified borrowers who have a high credit score with a low debt to income ratio.
100% Mortgage 100% Mortgage, from FloridaLoan.net
Product
100% to 560 credit score, full documentation. 100% To 575 credit score, stated documentation. 100% to $1,200,000.
AEX Business Communications Help AEX Business Communications Help, from AEX Commercial Financing Group
Service
AEX provides practical solutions for avoidable business communications problems throughout the United States. This specialized help often includes commercial lender communications and business lender negotiating. Please...
AEX Business Finance Consulting AEX Business Finance Consulting, from AEX Commercial Financing Group
Service
Business owners are likely to need business finance consulting help to resolve many complications that have resulted from the current financial crisis. Some of our business consulting efforts are directly...
Blue Rose Resort - PRECONSTRUCTION PRICING Blue Rose Resort - PRECONSTRUCTION PRICING, from Investment Real Estate 101
$300.00 - Product
^^^ The Blue Rose Resort Hotel in Orlando Florida is FINALLY AVAILABLE Feb 24 2006^^^ If you are searching the web trying to find any information you can on the Blue Rose Resort you are not alone.
California Fixed Rate Mortgage California Fixed Rate Mortgage, from MLS, Mortgage Loan Specialists
Product
Interest rate remains unchanged throughout the loan period. Loan payments are a fixed amount, usually payable monthly, and include both interest and a portion a portion of the loan balance. The loan is...
Career Training Program - Business Finance Consultant Career Training Program - Business Finance Consultant, from AEX Commercial Financing Group
Service
Career planning solutions have changed because so many career training programs were not effective. Individualized and specialized training is almost always more effective than group and generalized training.
