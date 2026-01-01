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Commercial Real Estate & Construction Lending

Companies

Platinum Company Profiles

Financial One

Financial One

As an industry leader, Financial One offers mortgage and insurance services to both residential and commercial clients. In addition to providing an abundance of convenient alternatives at the lowest...

Stratton Equities

Stratton Equities

Stratton Equities is The Leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money & NON-QM Mortgage Lender that specializes in fast and flexible lending processes. We have the largest library of private money and...

Gold Company Profiles

Emerald Creek Capital

Emerald Creek Capital

Launched in 2009, Manhattan-based bridge lender Emerald Creek Capital has built a reputation as an industry leader in the alternative finance space. The firm provides short-term loans secured by...

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over...

RoofPRO

RoofPRO

RoofPRO: Maryland’s Roofing and Exterior Solutions Experts Since 2004, RoofPRO has been Maryland’s trusted provider of residential and commercial roofing, siding, skylights, insulation,...

Company Profiles

AEX Commercial Financing Group

AEX Commercial Financing Group

AEX Commercial Financing Group is based in Ohio and specializes in business consulting, business writing, business planning, career training, business communications and commercial lender negotiating.

Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

www.linkedin.com/in/deansparks

American Best Mortgages

American Best Mortgages

Representing all of the major home mortgage lenders in the US, with many different mortgage plans to fit a home buyer's needs. American Best Mortgages & Citizens Home Loan team up to bring you the...

American Pride Bank

American Pride Bank

American Pride Bank is a locally owned and operated, full service bank with locations in Macon, Georgia and Warner Robins, Georgia. American Pride Bank offers small business checking, small business...

Business Capital Development Corp.

Business Capital Development Corp.

Business Capital specializes in financing of commercial real estate and business financing. All types and all sizes of commercial real estate can be financed. Business Capital also does business...

First Mortgage Trust

First Mortgage Trust

Mortgage-Loan-UK offer an extensive collection of mortgage related calculators. Mortgage and buy to let database which is updated daily and a life insurance quote facility from all the major UK...

FloridaLoan.net

FloridaLoan.net

Florida Home Loan, Florida Lenders for your Florida Loan. Branch Office of Home Mortgage Experts, Inc. of Palm Beach. We offer Lender and Broker loan programs for Residential Real Estate and...

Fortress Builders

Fortress Builders

Fortress Builders established by William C. Sinnett in 2010. Bill is a retired Army Paratrooper and a disabled veteran. He started his real estate career upon retirement in 2001. Bill has worked in...

Foundation Title LLC

Foundation Title LLC

Foundation Title is a leading independent Real Estate Title Insurance and Settlement Services Agency serving all of New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. With 130 employees spanning 12 branch...

Hard Money NYC

Hard Money NYC

Hard Money NYC www.hardmoneynyc.com is a direct private money lender for real estate transactions. We specialize and lend in the following markets - NY, NJ, and CT. Loan minimums of 100k and loan...

Investment Builders, Inc.

Investment Builders, Inc.

IBI has developed more than 8,000 housing units since its inception. IBI employs over 40 El Pasoans and contributes about $2 million annually to the local tax base. IBI has developed, designed and...

Investment Real Estate 101

Investment Real Estate 101

Learn to invest in real estate with the experts! Real estate investors looking for "ground Floor" land investment prospects are finding pre-construction planned communities to be the...

Landmark Financial Corporation

Landmark Financial Corporation

Based in Colorado, Landmark Financial has been providing equipment financing and leasing to businesses for 25 years.

Matrix Mortgage International

Matrix Mortgage International

Matrix Mortgage International provides apartment loans, senior housing loans, shopping centers loans and office buildings loans, industrial and hospitality are the primary property types. Self...

MLS, Mortgage Loan Specialists

MLS, Mortgage Loan Specialists

Why MLS Mortgage Loan Specialists? Its simple. Lower Rates - We're a discount brokerage with preferred rates from many of our 300+ lenders due to volume discounts. Better Service - We answer our...

Ocean Pacific Capital

Ocean Pacific Capital

Financing, whether a commercial loan or residential loan project, is one of the most significant decisions you will ever make. For over the past 28 years, Ocean Pacific Capital has continually...

Pacific Security Capital

Pacific Security Capital

Pacific Security Capital is a leading commercial real estate investment banking firm providing commercial real estate loans, structured finance, investment sales and advisory services. The...

Personal Home Loan Mortgages .com

Personal Home Loan Mortgages .com

Personal Home Loan Mortgages .com is your local mortgage resource. At PHLM you will find a wealth of information to teach you all about mortgages, from how to refinance your home, to current mortgage...

Phoenix Financial Partners

Phoenix Financial Partners

Phoenix Financial Partners is a national provider of finance solutions. Below is information surrounding our products:  • Credit Card Receivable Loans ($5,000-$100,000 per location,...

Premier Apartments, Bulgaria

Premier Apartments, Bulgaria

UK investment company, offering premier properties and apartments in more than 5 cities and resorts in Bulgaria

Primacy Mortgage

Primacy Mortgage

Primacy Mortgage is an Atlanta, Georgia based mortgage broker providing a wide array of residential real estate mortgages.

Propertytalaash.com

Propertytalaash.com

Propertytalaash is an exclusive portal for property exchange for India. It is a platform where property owners, property seekers, property dealers and home loan providers can exchange information...

QuoteMyFinance.com.au

QuoteMyFinance.com.au

Free Mortgage Calculator, Home Loan- Let Mortgage Brokers compete to find you the best mortgage. Quote My Finance is a division of Quote My Technology ACN 111 088 343 The concept behind Quote...

Rogers Funds LLC

Rogers Funds LLC

We know how to close commercial loans in USA & International because thatâ€™s all weâ€™ve done since 1999. Welcome to Rogers Funds LLC, where our focus is to...

Saint James Holding and Investment Co.

Saint James Holding and Investment Co.

Welcome to the Saint James Holding and Investment Company (SJHI) website. Our public–private partnership is a cooperative arrangement between a public company and a diversity of private...

Short Sale Solutions of Florida

Short Sale Solutions of Florida

We have assembled a team of dedicated professionals to help folks who are facing foreclosure, and wish to stop the foreclosure, and save their credit. Our Short Sale Experts can help you avoid...

The BSC Group, LLC

The BSC Group, LLC

The BSC Group provides commercial mortgage banking and financial advisory services for commercial property owners nationwide, with a specialized expertise in self-storage properties. Our advisory...

The Chicago Capital Managment Group

The Chicago Capital Managment Group

The Chicago Capital Management Group provides investment management services and also is a leader in debt and equity placement on commercial real estate and international infrastructure projects.

Titan Capital, Inc.

Titan Capital, Inc.

Titan Capital, Inc. (Titan) with offices in Connecticut and New York is a nationally recognized full service direct lender. Titan will lend on all asset types and qualities with loans ranging in size...

United Capital Partners

United Capital Partners

About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing and working capital loans,...

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