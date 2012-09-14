100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks , from Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

Product

All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any harmful...

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft , from artificial-christmas-tree.com

$229.00 - Product

Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever made! Multi...

Cashmere Prelit Christmas Tree - 7.5' , from Christmastown Trees

$399.99 - Product

Prelit Cashmere Christmas Tree with pine cones - 7.5'. Tip count 1577. Base: 59''. Light Number: 850-clear. Rich looking, densely packed pine with a lustrous cashmere look complete with pine cones and...

Custom Caricatures , from Party411.com

Product

Custom Caricatures Your original and unique caricature invitation sets the right tone for your birthday, anniversary, graduation, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner…the list goes on! This caricature...

Deluxe Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree 7.5' - Multi-colored , from Christmastown Trees

$359.99 - Product

Deluxe Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree. Tip count 1758. Base: 55''. Light Number: 800-multi. Our layered spruce is one of our most natural trees with its beautiful layered look. Combination of short and long...

European Vintage Sampler Ornament 6 Pack , from Christmastown Trees

$104.99 - Product

THIS PERFECT SET OF CLASSIC CHRISTMAS THEMES WILL GRACE ANY TREE YOU PUT THEM ON Spectacular handmade ornaments in these classic designs are true works of art. Hand- blown and decorated by master Polish...

Fraser Fir Prelit Christmas Tree 7.5' Clear , from Christmastown Trees

$439.99 - Product

Fraser Fir Prelit Christmas Tree. Tip count 3236. Base: 57''. Light Number: 1350-clear. Beautiful and dense in shape our Fraser Fir is loaded with frosted cones, berries, and twigs. Its blue/green color...

GIANT 10’ NUTCRACKER ARCHWAY , from Christmastown Trees

$329.99 - Product

GIANT 10’ NUTCRACKER ARCHWAY – WITH LIGHTS IN MOTION. Giant red and green Nutcracker anchor this Merry Christmas archway with 8 lighting feature. Great for yard placement or as an arch over...

GIANT 8’ TRAIN WITH WHEELS IN MOTION , from Christmastown Trees

$229.99 - Product

Santa's delivering by the polar express this season that has wheels in motion. Built of our sturdy signature metals this train is 8' long and features: • Sturdy all steel construction that is powder...