Products & Services

Within Party & Holiday Accessories Retail

Products & Services

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks

100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks

Earth Spirit Light Candle Company

Product

All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any...

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft

artificial-christmas-tree.com

$229.00Product

Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever...

Cashmere Prelit Christmas Tree - 7.5'

Cashmere Prelit Christmas Tree - 7.5'

Christmastown Trees

$399.99Product

Prelit Cashmere Christmas Tree with pine cones - 7.5'. Tip count 1577. Base: 59''. Light Number: 850-clear. Rich looking, densely packed pine with a lustrous cashmere look complete with pine cones...

Custom Caricatures

Custom Caricatures

Party411.com

Product

Custom Caricatures Your original and unique caricature invitation sets the right tone for your birthday, anniversary, graduation, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner…the list goes on! This...

Deluxe Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree 7.5' - Multi-colored

Deluxe Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree 7.5' - Multi-colored

Christmastown Trees

$359.99Product

Deluxe Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree. Tip count 1758. Base: 55''. Light Number: 800-multi. Our layered spruce is one of our most natural trees with its beautiful layered look. Combination of short and...

European Vintage Sampler Ornament 6 Pack

European Vintage Sampler Ornament 6 Pack

Christmastown Trees

$104.99Product

THIS PERFECT SET OF CLASSIC CHRISTMAS THEMES WILL GRACE ANY TREE YOU PUT THEM ON Spectacular handmade ornaments in these classic designs are true works of art. Hand- blown and decorated by master...

Fraser Fir Prelit Christmas Tree 7.5' Clear

Fraser Fir Prelit Christmas Tree 7.5' Clear

Christmastown Trees

$439.99Product

Fraser Fir Prelit Christmas Tree. Tip count 3236. Base: 57''. Light Number: 1350-clear. Beautiful and dense in shape our Fraser Fir is loaded with frosted cones, berries, and twigs. Its blue/green...

GIANT 10’ NUTCRACKER ARCHWAY

GIANT 10’ NUTCRACKER ARCHWAY

Christmastown Trees

$329.99Product

GIANT 10’ NUTCRACKER ARCHWAY – WITH LIGHTS IN MOTION. Giant red and green Nutcracker anchor this Merry Christmas archway with 8 lighting feature. Great for yard placement or as an arch...

GIANT 8’ TRAIN WITH WHEELS IN MOTION

GIANT 8’ TRAIN WITH WHEELS IN MOTION

Christmastown Trees

$229.99Product

Santa's delivering by the polar express this season that has wheels in motion. Built of our sturdy signature metals this train is 8' long and features: • Sturdy all steel construction that is...

Halloween Costumes

Halloween Costumes

HalloweenAdventure.com

$0.00Service

It's never too early to start thinking about the perfect Halloween costume. In 2008, there are going to be many hot costumes to choose from, so why not get a head start on choosing how you want to...

Handmade Metallic Grapevine Ornament 6 Pack

Handmade Metallic Grapevine Ornament 6 Pack

Christmastown Trees

$69.99Product

HANDMADE EUROPEAN "GRAPEVINE" ORNAMENTS STUNNING GOLD & METAL ORIGINAL DESIGNS ARE HANDMADE IN THE EUROPEAN TRADITION Let these gorgeous hand-blown and painted European ornaments grace...

LED Spruce - Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Trees 7.5'

LED Spruce - Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Trees 7.5'

Christmastown Trees

$319.99Product

LED Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree. THIS MID-FULL TREE HAS A GREAT SHAPE AND VIVID LED LIGHTS. Tip count 1500. Base: 52''. Light Number: 400-multi. Our Pre-lit spruce has a slightly narrow profile and...

Life Size Cutouts and Wall Graphics

Life Size Cutouts and Wall Graphics

Party411.com

Product

Life Size Cutouts and Wall Graphics Cut-outs are great for corporate events, theme parties, birthdays and holiday parties, or as room décor. Our cutouts are on 3/16” thick foam core and...

Mint Tins

Mint Tins

Party411.com

Product

Personalized Mint Tins These personalized party favors work for any kind of party. Unique, personalized, tasty party favors. Perfect. Low Minimums: Order as few as 15 tins with candy...or as many...

Personalized Bottle Labels

Personalized Bottle Labels

Party411.com

Product

Personalized Bottle Labels What’s great about our products is that we can fit any bottle you use. Hot summer day and an outdoor kid’s birthday party? Let’s do water bottle labels.

Personalized Candy Bar Wrappers

Personalized Candy Bar Wrappers

Party411.com

Product

Personalized Candy Bar Wrappers Personalized candy bars can be used as a favor, a seating card, a baby announcement, a save-the-date announcement, sales tools, tradeshow give-aways and so much...

Personalized Invitations

Personalized Invitations

Party411.com

Product

Personalized Invitations Invitations for private, corporate and non-profit events--customized to suit the needs of your company or organization. Personalized party invitations! Creations for You...

Snoopy on Doghouse

Snoopy on Doghouse

Christmastown Trees

$49.99Product

SNOOPY SLEEPING ON DOGHOUSE. Peanuts favorite animal will brighten up your yard with holiday cheer this season. Made of our sturdy signature metals, it features: • All steel construction that is...

Tropical Royal Palm Trees- 7'

Tropical Royal Palm Trees- 7'

Christmastown Trees

$229.99Product

MAKE A TROPICAL STATEMENT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH OUR ROYAL PALM 7' AND 8' TREES These palms will work indoors or ouot. They are pre-lit with clear mini lights shining on green PVC palm fronds.

Twister Ornament 6 Pack- Multi w/ glitter

Twister Ornament 6 Pack- Multi w/ glitter

Christmastown Trees

$69.99Product

THESE UNIQUELY DESIGNED, HAND-MADE ORNAMENTS ARE A WORK OF ART. (AVAILABLE IN A SET OF 6) Beautiful Twister ornaments are hand blown and decorated by our master craftsmen in Poland . Each ornament is...

Wedding Accessories

Wedding Accessories

A Diamond Image

Product

We offer discounted wedding frames, unity candles, cake serving sets, guest books, cake toppers, personalized gifts, and more!

Wedding Cake Tops

Wedding Cake Tops

A Diamond Image

Product

We offer a large selection of wedding cake toppers. From porcelain to plastic - there's a cake top for every budget.

Wedding Favors

Wedding Favors

A Diamond Image

Product

We carry an extensive line of wedding favors from name brands such as Kate Aspen, Beverly Clark, Lillian Rose, Wilton, Weddingstar, Victoria Lynn, and more!

White Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree- 6.5'

White Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree- 6.5'

Christmastown Trees

$289.99Product

White Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree. MAKE YOUR TREE STAND OUT FROM THE CROWD THIS YEAR WITH OUR BEAUTIFUL WHITE SPRUCE Unique color will go with any color decorations. Pre-lit with clear mini lights...

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