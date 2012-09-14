100% Natural Soy Based Candles w/ Cotton Wicks , from Earth Spirit Light Candle Company



All of our candles are organic with 100% natural properties. Soy Wax and Cotton Wicks give our candles a pure clean burning wax that leaves no messy residue in your home and does not emit any harmful...

Artificial Christmas Tree: Fiber Optic 7 ft , from artificial-christmas-tree.com

$229.00

Green tree with fiber optics both multi color to white light toggle plus 8 function controller Brand New! L.E.D. POWERED Fiber Optic Trees! The safest, most energy efficient pre-lit tree ever made! Multi...

Cashmere Prelit Christmas Tree - 7.5' , from Christmastown Trees

$399.99

Prelit Cashmere Christmas Tree with pine cones - 7.5'. Tip count 1577. Base: 59''. Light Number: 850-clear. Rich looking, densely packed pine with a lustrous cashmere look complete with pine cones and...

Custom Caricatures , from Party411.com



Custom Caricatures Your original and unique caricature invitation sets the right tone for your birthday, anniversary, graduation, bridal shower, rehearsal dinner…the list goes on! This caricature...

Deluxe Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree 7.5' - Multi-colored , from Christmastown Trees

$359.99

Deluxe Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree. Tip count 1758. Base: 55''. Light Number: 800-multi. Our layered spruce is one of our most natural trees with its beautiful layered look. Combination of short and long...

European Vintage Sampler Ornament 6 Pack , from Christmastown Trees

$104.99

THIS PERFECT SET OF CLASSIC CHRISTMAS THEMES WILL GRACE ANY TREE YOU PUT THEM ON Spectacular handmade ornaments in these classic designs are true works of art. Hand- blown and decorated by master Polish...

Fraser Fir Prelit Christmas Tree 7.5' Clear , from Christmastown Trees

$439.99

Fraser Fir Prelit Christmas Tree. Tip count 3236. Base: 57''. Light Number: 1350-clear. Beautiful and dense in shape our Fraser Fir is loaded with frosted cones, berries, and twigs. Its blue/green color...

GIANT 10’ NUTCRACKER ARCHWAY , from Christmastown Trees

$329.99

GIANT 10’ NUTCRACKER ARCHWAY – WITH LIGHTS IN MOTION. Giant red and green Nutcracker anchor this Merry Christmas archway with 8 lighting feature. Great for yard placement or as an arch over...

GIANT 8’ TRAIN WITH WHEELS IN MOTION , from Christmastown Trees

$229.99

Santa's delivering by the polar express this season that has wheels in motion. Built of our sturdy signature metals this train is 8' long and features: • Sturdy all steel construction that is powder...

Handmade Metallic Grapevine Ornament 6 Pack , from Christmastown Trees

$69.99

HANDMADE EUROPEAN "GRAPEVINE" ORNAMENTS STUNNING GOLD & METAL ORIGINAL DESIGNS ARE HANDMADE IN THE EUROPEAN TRADITION Let these gorgeous hand-blown and painted European ornaments grace your...

LED Spruce - Pre Lit Artificial Christmas Trees 7.5' , from Christmastown Trees

$319.99

LED Spruce Prelit Christmas Tree. THIS MID-FULL TREE HAS A GREAT SHAPE AND VIVID LED LIGHTS. Tip count 1500. Base: 52''. Light Number: 400-multi. Our Pre-lit spruce has a slightly narrow profile and thick...

Life Size Cutouts and Wall Graphics , from Party411.com



Life Size Cutouts and Wall Graphics Cut-outs are great for corporate events, theme parties, birthdays and holiday parties, or as room décor. Our cutouts are on 3/16” thick foam core and are...

Mint Tins , from Party411.com



Personalized Mint Tins These personalized party favors work for any kind of party. Unique, personalized, tasty party favors. Perfect. Low Minimums: Order as few as 15 tins with candy...or as many as...

Personalized Bottle Labels , from Party411.com



Personalized Bottle Labels What’s great about our products is that we can fit any bottle you use. Hot summer day and an outdoor kid’s birthday party? Let’s do water bottle labels. Having...

Personalized Candy Bar Wrappers , from Party411.com



Personalized Candy Bar Wrappers Personalized candy bars can be used as a favor, a seating card, a baby announcement, a save-the-date announcement, sales tools, tradeshow give-aways and so much more. We...

Personalized Invitations , from Party411.com



Personalized Invitations Invitations for private, corporate and non-profit events--customized to suit the needs of your company or organization. Personalized party invitations! Creations for You has...

Snoopy on Doghouse , from Christmastown Trees

$49.99

SNOOPY SLEEPING ON DOGHOUSE. Peanuts favorite animal will brighten up your yard with holiday cheer this season. Made of our sturdy signature metals, it features: • All steel construction that is powder...

Tropical Royal Palm Trees- 7' , from Christmastown Trees

$229.99

MAKE A TROPICAL STATEMENT THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH OUR ROYAL PALM 7' AND 8' TREES These palms will work indoors or ouot. They are pre-lit with clear mini lights shining on green PVC palm fronds. Attractive...

Twister Ornament 6 Pack- Multi w/ glitter , from Christmastown Trees

$69.99

THESE UNIQUELY DESIGNED, HAND-MADE ORNAMENTS ARE A WORK OF ART. (AVAILABLE IN A SET OF 6) Beautiful Twister ornaments are hand blown and decorated by our master craftsmen in Poland . Each ornament is hand...

Wedding Accessories , from A Diamond Image



We offer discounted wedding frames, unity candles, cake serving sets, guest books, cake toppers, personalized gifts, and more!

Wedding Cake Tops , from A Diamond Image



We offer a large selection of wedding cake toppers. From porcelain to plastic - there's a cake top for every budget.

Wedding Favors , from A Diamond Image



We carry an extensive line of wedding favors from name brands such as Kate Aspen, Beverly Clark, Lillian Rose, Wilton, Weddingstar, Victoria Lynn, and more!