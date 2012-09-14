PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 26 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1, from H H Traders
Product
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1 Four Color Tappet Motion Serial: 65000-69000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:-------------- 06 Harness Shafts:-------------- 08 Healed Wires:----------------...
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL 24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL, from H H Traders
Product
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 Single Color Tappet Motion Serial: 39000-47000 Accessories with each loom: Healed Frames:------------- 06 Harness Shafts:------------- 08 Healed...
Automatic Candle extruder Automatic Candle extruder, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
Product
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz
C Axis Rebuilds C Axis Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Product
Rebuild gearbox and replace main bearings and ring gear. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...
Candle Making Machine Candle Making Machine, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
Product
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details
Ceramic Coating Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service
Chalk making machine Chalk making machine, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
Product
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine. The machine is simple in structure and small in size. Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details
CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...
CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
Inspect rails, sprockets, wire and cables, chains and counterweight assembly. Check backlash and excessive wear on moving parts. Grease ball packs. Grease or change oil in gearboxes as needed. Any needed...
CNC Grinder Repair CNC Grinder Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Service
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...
