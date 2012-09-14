|
|
|
|
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1, from H H Traders
08 X SULZER TW 11 153” D1
Four Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 65000-69000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:-------------- 06
Harness Shafts:-------------- 08
Healed Wires:----------------...
|
|
|
|
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1 for SELL, from H H Traders
24 X SULZER TW 11 153” ES D1
Single Color
Tappet Motion
Serial: 39000-47000
Accessories with each loom:
Healed Frames:------------- 06
Harness Shafts:------------- 08
Healed...
|
|
|
|
Automatic Candle extruder, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine.
The machine is simple in structure and small in size.
For more details please go to www.ChinaCandle.biz
|
|
|
|
C Axis Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair
Rebuild gearbox and replace main bearings and ring gear.
For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...
|
|
|
|
Candle Making Machine, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine.
The machine is simple in structure and small in size.
Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details
|
|
|
|
Chalk making machine, from Guan Candle Making Machine Co.,Ltd.
We are the manufacturer of the candle and chalk making machine.
The machine is simple in structure and small in size.
Go to www.ChinaCandle.biz for more details
|