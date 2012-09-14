PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Commercial & Industrial Machinery & Equipment Repair & Maintenance

SERVICES

Ceramic Coating Ceramic Coating, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...
CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance CNC Grinder Preventative Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Inspect rails, sprockets, wire and cables, chains and counterweight assembly. Check backlash and excessive wear on moving parts. Grease ball packs. Grease or change oil in gearboxes as needed. Any needed...
CNC Grinder Repair CNC Grinder Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire on October 1, 2005. Any work scheduled...
CNC Grinder Repair CNC Grinder Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Troubleshoot and correct any malfunctions on machines and controls, both mechanical and electrical/electronic. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates.
Electrical Repairs Electrical Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Troubleshoot and correct any electrical malfunctions including control or machine problems resulting from electrical storms or power surges. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is...
Electronic Repairs Electronic Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Troubleshoot and correct any electronic malfunctions resulting from electrical storms or power surges to board level. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor...
Gearbox Rebuilds Gearbox Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Complete rebuild or repair of A or C axis gearboxes. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately...
Huffman Repair & Maintenance Huffman Repair & Maintenance, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Perform all needed services for the following Huffman machines: HS-4, HS-5, HS-18, HS-75 (P&R), HS-85, HS-86, HS-87 (P&R) and Huffman Broach Grinders. Perform all needed services for the following Huffman...
Machine Rebuilding Machine Rebuilding, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Complete mechanical rebuilds and rewiring of your aging machine in your facility. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion...
Machine Rewiring Machine Rewiring, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Complete machine rewiring due to age, flash fires or other factors. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes...
Machinery Repairs Machinery Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

On-site repairs, rebuilds, analysis and consultation on a variety of too and cutter grinders including Huffman and Strausak machines. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering...
Mechanical Repairs Mechanical Repairs, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Replace rails, gearboxes and counterweight assembly. Set machine to factory specifications. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s...
Removal of scale feedback to resolver feedback Removal of scale feedback to resolver feedback, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair provides this service on-site for your convenience. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current...
Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys Self-Lubricant & Wear Resistant Alloys, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair Service name: Parts Salvation in the Plastic Industry & Broken Parts Repair, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Strausak Repair Strausak Repair, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Perform all needed services for the following Strausak machines: Fleximat 91 and Promat. Perform all needed services for the following Strausak controls: NUM 1050 and 1060. For a limited time, Silver...
Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions Wear & Tear Solutions & Restoring Original Dimensions, from AbdoTec - Industrial Spare Parts Development Co.LLC
Workhead Rebuilds Workhead Rebuilds, from Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair

Rebuild or repair A axis workhead. For a limited time, Silver Crescent CNC Grinder Repair is offering reduced labor rates. Silver Crescent’s current promotion takes effect immediately and will expire...
