AssetManage 2005 , from Liberty Street Software

$99.95 - Product

Imagine a fixed asset program with all the features you need, that costs just a fraction of other comparable software programs. AssetManage will let you streamline your fixed asset organization and record...

eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System , from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Product

Product features: eXensys is the flagship product and integrates all functions and processes of an enterprise to provide end-to-end integration and operate effectively. The suite has Exensys Financials,...

IT Services & Consulting , from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Service

Product Development and Management Services Practice: -Extreme Programming and Iterative model-based product development -Solution Center Services -Product Continuance Services -Independent Testing...

Mariner Calc - Macintosh Spreadsheet Software , from Mariner Software

Product

The ultimate Macintosh spreadsheet software! - Your Data, Your Way Mariner Calc starts faster, uses less disk space and memory than any other competitor on the Macintosh platform. With more than 150...

Mariner Write - Macintosh Word Processor , from Mariner Software

Product

Mariner Write® is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft Word...

MarinerPak - Macintosh Office , from Mariner Software

Product

Mariner Write Mariner Write is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft...

MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software , from MCS Global Ltd

$0.00 - Product

MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. With full financials, stock control, re-hires and reporting...

Tail Copula Stress Testing System , from RiXtrema

Product

RiXtrema's Tail Copula Stress Testing is a unique product that provides asset managers, including pension plans and consultants, as well as mutual funds, hedge funds, funds of funds and others, with a...