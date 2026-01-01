Products & Services

Within Asset Management Software

Products & Services

AssetManage 2005

AssetManage 2005

Liberty Street Software

$99.95Product

Imagine a fixed asset program with all the features you need, that costs just a fraction of other comparable software programs. AssetManage will let you streamline your fixed asset organization and...

eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System

eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System

Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Product

Product features: eXensys is the flagship product and integrates all functions and processes of an enterprise to provide end-to-end integration and operate effectively. The suite has Exensys...

IT Services & Consulting

IT Services & Consulting

Exensys Software Solutions Ltd

Service

Product Development and Management Services Practice: -Extreme Programming and Iterative model-based product development -Solution Center Services -Product Continuance Services -Independent...

Legacy Plan for Online Accounts and Digital Assets

Legacy Plan for Online Accounts and Digital Assets

Clocr, Inc.

$9.99Service

Legacy Plan for Online Accounts: An easy to use, patent-pending, RUFADAA (Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act) compliant online tool that establishes your estate plan for online...

Mariner Calc - Macintosh Spreadsheet Software

Mariner Calc - Macintosh Spreadsheet Software

Mariner Software

Product

The ultimate Macintosh spreadsheet software! - Your Data, Your Way Mariner Calc starts faster, uses less disk space and memory than any other competitor on the Macintosh platform. With more than...

Mariner Write - Macintosh Word Processor

Mariner Write - Macintosh Word Processor

Mariner Software

Product

Mariner Write® is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft...

MarinerPak - Macintosh Office

MarinerPak - Macintosh Office

Mariner Software

Product

Mariner Write Mariner Write is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read...

MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software

MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software

MCS Global Ltd

$0.00Product

MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. With full financials, stock control, re-hires and...

Tail Copula Stress Testing System

Tail Copula Stress Testing System

RiXtrema

Product

RiXtrema's Tail Copula Stress Testing is a unique product that provides asset managers, including pension plans and consultants, as well as mutual funds, hedge funds, funds of funds and others, with...

Track-IT Suite

Track-IT Suite

DOVICO Software

$109.00Product

DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 See how this powerful solution can help increase your corporate profits Corporations use DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 time and project tracking software as...

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