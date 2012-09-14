|
AssetManage 2005, from Liberty Street Software
$99.95 - Product
Imagine a fixed asset program with all the features you need, that costs just a fraction of other comparable software programs. AssetManage will let you streamline your fixed asset organization and record...
eXensys - The Extended Enteprise System, from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd
Product
Product features:
eXensys is the flagship product and integrates all functions and processes of an enterprise to provide end-to-end integration and operate effectively. The suite has Exensys Financials,...
IT Services & Consulting, from Exensys Software Solutions Ltd
Service
Product Development and Management Services Practice:
-Extreme Programming and Iterative model-based product development
-Solution Center Services
-Product Continuance Services
-Independent Testing...
Mariner Calc - Macintosh Spreadsheet Software, from Mariner Software
Product
The ultimate Macintosh spreadsheet software! - Your Data, Your Way
Mariner Calc starts faster, uses less disk space and memory than any other competitor on the Macintosh platform. With more than 150...
Mariner Write - Macintosh Word Processor, from Mariner Software
Product
Mariner Write® is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft Word...
MarinerPak - Macintosh Office, from Mariner Software
Product
Mariner Write
Mariner Write is a powerful yet streamlined word processor solution for the masses. Boasting an elegant interface, as well as hundreds of intuitive features such as the ability to read Microsoft...
MCS-rm Equipment Rental Software, from MCS Global Ltd
$0.00 - Product
MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire & rental companies. With full financials, stock control, re-hires and reporting...
Tail Copula Stress Testing System, from RiXtrema
Product
RiXtrema's Tail Copula Stress Testing is a unique product that provides asset managers, including pension plans and consultants, as well as mutual funds, hedge funds, funds of funds and others, with a...
Track-IT Suite, from DOVICO Software
$109.00 - Product
DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005
See how this powerful solution can help increase your corporate profits
Corporations use DOVICO Track-IT® Suite 2005 time and project tracking software as an...