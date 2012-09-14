|
|Eyvo, Inc. Mill Valley, CA
Eyvo, Inc. is a software development company specializing in non-industry specific, purchase-to-pay, SaaS procurement platforms covering...
|DABE Solutions Ltd. London, United Kingdom
DABE Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2003. The company was founded as a single-man project to continue producing flexible and high quality...
|DOVICO Software Dieppe, Canada
DOVICO Software is a CMMI® company. Through our continued process improvement we have created a very effective time & cost software...
|EPLATFORMA FOREST HILLS, NY
EPLATFORMA is a profitable, software infrastructure company based in New York, USA. EPLATFORMA, founded in 1999 has a broad, growing Global...
|Exensys Software Solutions Ltd Hyderabad, India
About Exensys:
EXensys is a “SEI-CMMi level 5”, 600+ people; Products & IT Services company. The company was setup...
|Liberty Street Software Mississauga, Canada
Liberty Street Software is the developer of AssetManage Asset Inventory Software.
Imagine a fixed asset program with all the features...
|Magnum Technologies
Magnum Technologies, Inc. provides software and services that quantify the impact of information technology (IT) performance on a company’s...
|Mariner Software Minneapolis, MN
Mariner Software offers Macintosh OS X word processor, spreadsheet and Macintosh Office software.
Mariner Software is committed to providing...
|MCS Global Ltd White Waltham, United Kingdom
MCS provides equipment rental software, hire software and asset management software solutions for multi-branch / multi-user equipment hire...
|Microforge.net LLC Bradenton, FL
Microforge.net LLC develops Network Auditing, IT Helpdesk and Network Management products for networks ranging from from small LANs to WANs...
|MyMediabox Duluth, GA
MyMediabox was founded by executives with prior direct experience in the Consumer Products Licensing and Television and Film Distribution...
|Navtrak Salisbury, MD
True fleet management goes well beyond just mapping or GPS tracking of your vehicles. It's about delivering practical, up-to-the-minute...
|RISKebiz Internet Services Inc. Vancouver, Canada
Riskebiz provides technical assistance to improve the efficiency, profitability and overall impact of our captive insurance facilities.
|RiXtrema Bayside, NY
RiXtrema is a premium risk management model and software provider to the investment management industry with a specific focus on tail risk...
