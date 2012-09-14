PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Brooch Ballet Slipper Shoes Brooch Ballet Slipper Shoes, from Kreitman Knitworks
$78.00 - Product
Our luxuriously embellished ultrasuede brooch ballet flats are cut low for a sexy look. Be comfortable and look great! These shoes work with everything you own and wish to own! Colors: Black, Brown,...
Bunny Boyfriend Tank Top Bunny Boyfriend Tank Top, from Kreitman Knitworks
Product
2x1 Cotton rib boyfriend tank. Form fitting with chenille bunny appliqué, rhinestone collar and fuzzy ball tail. Wear with our Ingenue Jacket. Hand Wash.
Cake Skirt with Ribbon Drawstring Cake Skirt with Ribbon Drawstring, from Kreitman Knitworks
$99.00 - Product
Flirty Cake Skirt- double layers of baby rib cotton knit, wide waistband with ribbon drawstring. Swingy, fun, flirty! Have your cake and enjoy it, too! Knee length. 100% cotton. Sizes S-L. Colors:...
Cake Trackpants with Ribbon Drawstring Cake Trackpants with Ribbon Drawstring, from Kreitman Knitworks
$108.00 - Product
100% cotton fleece pant with chenille appliqué. Ribbon waist detail. Hand wash. Wear with our Shrug Cardies. Sizes: XS-L Color: Black, Brown Suggested Retail: $108
Christina Christina, from Albrizo, Inc.
$224.50 - Product
The Christina Pheasant Feather Side Sweep Fedora, This item can be made with differnt feathers or you can have it in Felt.
Cupcake Mini Cupcake Mini, from Kreitman Knitworks
Product
Minis - Cotton Fleece 13"L mini-skirt with chenille rhinestone appliqué. Wear with our Shrugs. Ribbon tie at waist. Hand Wash. Comes in Black or White.
Diana Diana, from Albrizo, Inc.
$179.50 - Product
The Diana hand laid Multi Color Coque Feather Covered Fedora, This hat can be made in endless colors of Coque Fetahers.
Eve Eve, from Albrizo, Inc.
$99.50 - Product
The Eve in Red and Black Velour Fur Felt w/ Velour Felt Bow Beret, colors for this item are interchageable
Fashion Gucci Bags Fashion Gucci Bags, from Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Product
Fashion Gucci Bags E-mail: hou@jolantrade.com MSN:sherhou002@hotmail.com Website: www.weddingdressorder.com
Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8...
