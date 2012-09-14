Post Profile for Your Business
Manufacturing
Apparel Manufacturing
> Apparel Accessories & Other Apparel Manufacturing
Apparel Accessories & Other Apparel Manufacturing
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Glove & Mitten Manufacturing
Hat, Cap, & Millinery Manufacturing
Men's & Boys' Neckwear Manufacturing
Apparel Accessories & Other Apparel Manufacturing
Michigan Mittens
Pontiac, MI
It all began back in 2007 when Connie Hahne and her husband Erich were making the 5-hour drive home from their cabin in Michigan's Upper...
Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses
Edwardsville, IL
Save the Girls is a touch screen purse company dedicated to providing quality cell phone purses for the connected world. Features include...
4346.aggaj
New York, NY
This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and...
Albrizo, Inc.
New York, NY
Albrizio Millinery, Inc. has Manufactured wholesale headwear and contact work for the industry for over fifty years, successfully fulfilling...
Alligator Leather Products
Miami, FL
Alligator Leather Products has been in business since 1995 providing genuine quality alligator leather products worldwide. Every hide and...
Booty Covers
Burbank, Ca
Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers...
Cali Luxury
Los Angeles, CA
Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items:...
Caribe Crocs
Ponce, PR
It all started in July 2002 when three Boulder, Colorado based founders decided to market an unusual shoe developed and manufactured by...
Exo2
Livingston, United Kingdom
EXO2 is the world leader in the development of Personal and Local Area Heating Systems. Its Fabroc® textile conducts heat safely and effectively...
Flexfit
Hicksville, NY
What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all...
Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda
porto Alegre, Brazil
Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear,...
Jolan Trading Co., Ltd
Chongqing, China
About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture...
Kreitman Knitworks
NJ
Jamie Kreitman, a Brooklyn girl with a New York dream. Fashion obsessed since childhood. Fifth Avenue, her destination. Thrust into business...
Left In Stitches, Inc.
Arcata, California
Manufacturer of apparel and sewn textile products. Includes contract sewing and pattern design services, specializing in small businesses...
Manufacturing Sourcing LLC
Osaka, Japan
Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide...
Moseau
Tempe, AZ
Moseau is a manufacturer and marketer of Bamboo Fiber Golf Clothing, including polo shirts, socks and t-shirts. Turning bamboo into...
Swatch Services Mid-Atlantic, LLC
Baltimore, MD
Swatch Services Mid-Atlantic, LLC has over 30 years in the business of swatch and sample production. We produce Swatch Cards, Swatch Sample...
Tirupati Metal Industries
KOLKATA, India
Manufacturer of leather fittings, gifts & novelty of lether etc
True View Trading International
Dhaka, Bangladesh
True View Trading International is a Manufacturer and leading Buying house based in Dhaka,Bangladesh. We assist both the buyer and seller...
