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Apparel Accessories & Other Apparel Manufacturing

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4346.aggaj

4346.aggaj

This is a new emerging web site promoting up and coming young fashion, handbag and shoe designers. In an effort to successfully launch and promote their own products, 43.46 aggaj has carefully...

Albrizo, Inc.

Albrizo, Inc.

Albrizio Millinery, Inc. has Manufactured wholesale headwear and contact work for the industry for over fifty years, successfully fulfilling all of our clients needs time and time again. We cover all...

Alligator Leather Products

Alligator Leather Products

Alligator Leather Products has been in business since 1995 providing genuine quality alligator leather products worldwide. Every hide and pattern is unique, double stitched with poly cotton thread to...

Booty Covers

Booty Covers

Booty Covers: they are the hottest swimwear, bikini cover-ups on the beaches of Miami, Dubai, Malibu, Mexico and many others where sun lovers go. The Booty Cover is a Bikini cover-up that gives you a...

Cali Luxury

Cali Luxury

Selling fine lingerie & Swarovski crystal jewelry at surprisingly low prices. Free shipping. Money back guarantee. Gorgeous items: affordable prices.

Caribe Crocs

Caribe Crocs

It all started in July 2002 when three Boulder, Colorado based founders decided to market an unusual shoe developed and manufactured by Foam Creations, Inc. Originally intended as a...

Exo2

Exo2

EXO2 is the world leader in the development of Personal and Local Area Heating Systems. Its Fabroc® textile conducts heat safely and effectively with patented applications in relation to how the...

Flexfit

Flexfit

What is a brand? To some companies, it's a world famous logo. Others rely on the celebrity du jour to stand for everything they are all about. And a few let their flamboyant, headline-grabbing CEOs...

Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda

Flor de Maracujá Ind. Conf. Ltda

Fragole is a company that begun its activities in the early 90’s. We have as a main goal to focusing in the production of resortwear, a complete line of beach wear of high quality products. We...

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

Jolan Trading Co., Ltd

About Us: Jolan Trading Co., Ltd. is a privately-run enterprise located in Chongqing, an industry city in China. We are engaged in manufacture and sale of kinds of...

Kreitman Knitworks

Kreitman Knitworks

Jamie Kreitman, a Brooklyn girl with a New York dream. Fashion obsessed since childhood. Fifth Avenue, her destination. Thrust into business by Henri Bendel. Whimsical knitwear in a colorful fashion...

Left In Stitches, Inc.

Left In Stitches, Inc.

Manufacturer of apparel and sewn textile products. Includes contract sewing and pattern design services, specializing in small businesses and startup companies.

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing LLC

Manufacturing Sourcing is a US registered LLC providing Asian manufacturing to clients throughout the world. Our mission is to provide high quality manufacturing and services, at the lowest possible...

Michigan Mittens

Michigan Mittens

It all began back in 2007 when Connie Hahne and her husband Erich were making the 5-hour drive home from their cabin in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Connie shared her crazy idea about making warm,...

Moseau

Moseau

Moseau is a manufacturer and marketer of Bamboo Fiber Golf Clothing, including polo shirts, socks and t-shirts. Turning bamboo into fiber is a revolutionary and astounding process, with the...

Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses

Save the Girls Touch Screen Purses

Save the Girls is a touch screen purse company dedicated to providing quality cell phone purses for the connected world. Features include a specialized back side where customers can text, call, use...

Swatch Services Mid-Atlantic, LLC

Swatch Services Mid-Atlantic, LLC

Swatch Services Mid-Atlantic, LLC has over 30 years in the business of swatch and sample production. We produce Swatch Cards, Swatch Sample Brochures, and Sample Books created with fabric, veneers,...

Tirupati Metal Industries

Tirupati Metal Industries

Manufacturer of leather fittings, gifts & novelty of lether etc

True View Trading International

True View Trading International

True View Trading International is a Manufacturer and leading Buying house based in Dhaka,Bangladesh. We assist both the buyer and seller in meeting their customer needs at the optimum point of...

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