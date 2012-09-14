|
Christina, from Albrizo, Inc.
$224.50 - Product
The Christina Pheasant Feather Side Sweep Fedora, This item can be made with differnt feathers or you can have it in Felt.
Diana, from Albrizo, Inc.
$179.50 - Product
The Diana hand laid Multi Color Coque Feather Covered Fedora, This hat can be made in endless colors of Coque Fetahers.
Eve, from Albrizo, Inc.
$99.50 - Product
The Eve in Red and Black Velour Fur Felt w/ Velour Felt Bow Beret, colors for this item are interchageable
Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot
Allows air in and wicks moisture away.
Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8...
Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Bambo Cap
Allows air in and wicks moisture away.
Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap is a6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. There is fused buckram sewn into the front of the crown. The hat has a 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on a Permacurv...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
6 panel, structured, mid-profile. 2nd color on sandwich, eyelets and button. Matching undervisor color. Fused buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 8 rows of stitching on Permacurv® visor.
Flexfit Bambo Baseball cap hats headwear - green products, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Bambo
Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically treated, Cool & Dry® moisture wicking,...
Flexfit Brushed Twill Baseball Style Cap Hat - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Brushed Twill baseball cap (hat) is a 6 panel, mid-profile fitted cap. The hat has a rounded athletic shape, fused with buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown, 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows...
Flexfit Contrasting Stitch cap hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Contrasting Stitch
Garment washed, soft contemporary look and feel, 6 panel, soft buckram, low-profile, contrasting stitches on crown, visor and eyelets, Permacurv® visor.
sizes: small, medium,...
