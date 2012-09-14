PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search for Products & Services

Within Hat, Cap, & Millinery Manufacturing
Use the form below, then click the “Search” button, or within this industry:
View All Products & Services     View All Products Only     View All Services Only

Search

  

 Keywords
Search for: Both Products & Services  Only Products   Only Services   



    


FEATURED ITEMS

 Products & Services 1 - 10 of 53 
Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Christina Christina, from Albrizo, Inc.
$224.50 - Product
The Christina Pheasant Feather Side Sweep Fedora, This item can be made with differnt feathers or you can have it in Felt.
Diana Diana, from Albrizo, Inc.
$179.50 - Product
The Diana hand laid Multi Color Coque Feather Covered Fedora, This hat can be made in endless colors of Coque Fetahers.
Eve Eve, from Albrizo, Inc.
$99.50 - Product
The Eve in Red and Black Velour Fur Felt w/ Velour Felt Bow Beret, colors for this item are interchageable
Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8...
Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Bambo Cap Allows air in and wicks moisture away. Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap is a6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. There is fused buckram sewn into the front of the crown. The hat has a 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on a Permacurv...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
6 panel, structured, mid-profile. 2nd color on sandwich, eyelets and button. Matching undervisor color. Fused buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 8 rows of stitching on Permacurv® visor.
Flexfit Bambo Baseball cap hats headwear - green products Flexfit Bambo Baseball cap hats headwear - green products, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Bambo Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically treated, Cool & Dry® moisture wicking,...
Flexfit Brushed Twill Baseball Style Cap Hat - Headwear Flexfit Brushed Twill Baseball Style Cap Hat - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Brushed Twill baseball cap (hat) is a 6 panel, mid-profile fitted cap. The hat has a rounded athletic shape, fused with buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown, 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows...
Flexfit Contrasting Stitch cap hats headwear Flexfit Contrasting Stitch cap hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Contrasting Stitch Garment washed, soft contemporary look and feel, 6 panel, soft buckram, low-profile, contrasting stitches on crown, visor and eyelets, Permacurv® visor. sizes: small, medium,...
Products & Services 1 - 10 of 53 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help