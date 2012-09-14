|
Christina, from Albrizo, Inc.
$224.50 - Product
The Christina Pheasant Feather Side Sweep Fedora, This item can be made with differnt feathers or you can have it in Felt.
Diana, from Albrizo, Inc.
$179.50 - Product
The Diana hand laid Multi Color Coque Feather Covered Fedora, This hat can be made in endless colors of Coque Fetahers.
Eve, from Albrizo, Inc.
$99.50 - Product
The Eve in Red and Black Velour Fur Felt w/ Velour Felt Bow Beret, colors for this item are interchageable
Flexfit - Headwear Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Calocks Tricot
Allows air in and wicks moisture away.
Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8...
Flexfit - Headwear Eco-Friendly Green Bambo Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Bambo Cap
Allows air in and wicks moisture away.
Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Athletic Mesh Baseball Cap is a6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. There is fused buckram sewn into the front of the crown. The hat has a 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on a Permacurv...
Flexfit Athletic Mesh Sandwich Visor Hats Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
6 panel, structured, mid-profile. 2nd color on sandwich, eyelets and button. Matching undervisor color. Fused buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 8 rows of stitching on Permacurv® visor.
Flexfit Bambo Baseball cap hats headwear - green products, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Bambo
Eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, 3 1/4" crown, 6 panel, low-profile, hard buckram, stitched eyelets. Enviro-friendly, recyclable, not chemically treated, Cool & Dry® moisture wicking,...
Flexfit Brushed Twill Baseball Style Cap Hat - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Brushed Twill baseball cap (hat) is a 6 panel, mid-profile fitted cap. The hat has a rounded athletic shape, fused with buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown, 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows...
Flexfit Contrasting Stitch cap hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Contrasting Stitch
Garment washed, soft contemporary look and feel, 6 panel, soft buckram, low-profile, contrasting stitches on crown, visor and eyelets, Permacurv® visor.
sizes: small, medium,...
Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Classic Trucker Cap
5 panel cap with buckram front lining, classic mesh back quilted comfort sweatband. 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on flat visor. Good for sublimate transfers, screen...
Flexfit Headwear - Classic Trucker Two Tone Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Classic Trucker Two Tone Cap
5 panel cap with buckram front lining, classic mesh back quilted comfort sweatband. 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on flat visor, two tone with contrasting...
Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Mini Pique-mesh Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Cool & Dry Mini Pique-mesh
Allows air in and wicks moisture away.
Cool & Dry® fabric and sweatband, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram sewn into front of crown. 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows...
Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Pique-Mesh Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Pique-mesh Cap
Allows air in and wicks moisture away.
6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap. Rounded athletic shape, hard buckram sewn into front of 3 1/2" crown. 6 sewn eyelets,...
Flexfit Headwear - Cool & Dry Sandwich Visor Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit's Cool & Dry Sandwich Visor
Allows air in and wicks moisture away.
6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap with a contrasting color transvisor. Rounded athletic shape, hard buckram is sewn into front...
Product
Flexfit's Garment Washed Cotton Cap
6 panel, unstructured cap. 3 1/4" crown, 2 gunmetal eyelets on side panels, 4 rows of stitching on visor and matching undervisor. Self-matching fabric tuckaway...
Product
Flexfit's Low Profile Cotton Twill
6 panel, unstructured, extra low profile cap. 3 1/4" crown, 6 sewn eyelets, 4 rows of stitching on visor, matching sweatband and undervisor. Antique brass slide...
Flexfit Headwear - Mossy Oak Break-up Baseball Cap Hat, from Flexfit
Product
Mossy Oak Break-up Baseball Cap
6 panel, mid-profile cap featuring extra ultraviolet protection. 3 1/4" crown, 8 rows of stitching on visor, matching undervisor. Matching adjustable fabric strap...
Flexfit Pro-Style Wool Baseball Caps hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Pro Style Wool
6 panel fitted cap. Fused hard buckram sewn into front of 3 3/4" crown, 6 sewn eyelets, 8 rows of stitching on flat visor, silver undervisor. Taped seams.
Sizes: 6 7/8"...
Flexfit Women's Garment Washed cap hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Flexfit Women's Garment Washed
Designed and shaped for a women. Low-profile, 6 panel, soft buckram, in 4 fashionable colors.
sizes: 6 5/8" - 7" and also available in youth sizes.
Available...
Flexfit Wool Blend Baseball Cap Style Hat - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Wool Blend Baseball Cap Style Hat is a 6 panel, mid-profile fitted cap. The hat has fused hard buckram sewn into the front of the 3 1/2" crown.
This hat also features 6 sewn eyelets and...
Flexfit Wooly Combed Twill Baseball Cap Hat - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit's Wooly Combed Twill baseball style cap (hat) is a 6 panel, mid-profile, wool-like textured fitted cap.
The cap has a rounded athletic shape, fused with buckram sewn into the front of a 3...
Flexfit Wooly Combed Visor Hat Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Wooly Combed Visor has a wool-like textured visor, 2 1/2" crown and Permacurv undervisor. Stetches to fit a wide variety of sizes comfortably.
This visor is also available in youth sizes.
sizes:...
Flexfit Youth Athletic Mesh, from Flexfit
Product
The Flexfit Youth Athletic Mesh is a 6 panel, structured mid-profile, fitted cap with fused buckram sewn into the front of the crown.
3 1/4" crown, 8 rows of stitching on Permacurv visor, silver...
Flexfit's Custom Headwear by Individual Order, from Flexfit
Product
CUSTOM PROGRAM
ABOUT US
We are very confident to declare that we are able to provide the best product with the most attentive service in the industry. We have gained our reputation as a top headwear manufacturer...
Mesh Flexfit Brushed Cotton Trucker caps hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Mesh Flexfit Brushed Cotton Trucker
Patented stretchable polyester mesh spandex side & back, ComfortFit design, solid colors, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram with silver undervisor. Stretches to...
Mesh Flexfit Cotton Twill Trucker Two Tone hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Mesh Flexfit Cotton Twill Trcuker Two Tone
Patented stretchable polyester mesh spandex side & back, ComfortFit design, solid colors, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram with silver undervisor. Stretches...
Mesh Flexfit Cotton Twill Trucks caps hats headwear, from Flexfit
Product
Mesh Flexfit Cotton Twill Trucker
Patented stretchable polyester mesh spandex side & back, ComfortFit design, solid colors, 6 panel, mid-profile, hard buckram with silver undervisor. Stretches to...
Parisian, from Albrizo, Inc.
$139.50 - Product
The Parisian in made of Stripped Satin w/ Narrow Satin Band Fedora this item comes in Various colors
Rienza, from Albrizo, Inc.
$99.50 - Product
The Rienza is shown here in Brown Velour Felt and can be bought in most colors. The trim can be changed if needed
Safety Colored Sweep Shape Cap - Hat Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The Safety Colored Sweep Shape Cap is made for high visibility for the purpose of safety.
100% fluorescent-colored polyester. This hat has comfortable, stretchable mesh sides and back. 6 panel, structured,...
V-Flexfit Cotton Twill Baseball Caps Hats - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The V-Flexfit Cotton Twill Baseball Cap is a promotionally priced, 6 panel, mid-profile, fitted cap.
It is made with fused hard buckram. The hat has a 3 1/2" crown, 8 rows of stitching on a Permacurv...
V-Flexfit Cotton Twill Bucket Hat - Headwear, from Flexfit
Product
The V-Flexfit Cotton Twill Bucket Hat has spandex woven throughout the entire crown of the cap. The hat stretches to conform comfortably, mainstains its shape, and fits a wide variety of head sizes. The...