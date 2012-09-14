PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Amino Acid Analysis Amino Acid Analysis, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Service
BSI offers amino acid analyses because an exact knowledge of protein or peptide quantities is required for further protein studies. Amino acid analysis is not only a suitable tool for precise determination...
Antibody Purificatino & Labeling Antibody Purificatino & Labeling, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Product
The high titer serum pool can be affinity purified on a peptide matrix. Bio- Synthesis will determine the appropriate peptide to be used for this purpose in consultation with the customer. We purify the...
Antisense Oligonucleotides Antisense Oligonucleotides, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Product
The use of antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) was first identified, over twenty years ago, as a method to arrest gene expression levels both in vitro and in vivo where single-stranded DNA or RNA, in antisense...
Array Processing Array Processing, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Product
Bio-Synthesis provides array processing services which involve target sample labeling, hybridization/incubation, staining/washing, scanning, and data analysis by using various commerical microarray platforms...
Array Related Services Array Related Services, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Service
In addition to array chip printing and processing, we also provide other microarray related services, which include luminex assay services and genomics DNA/total RNA extraction from frozen or RNA later-kept...
Bioconjugation Bioconjugation, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Product
The availability of synthetic nucleic acids/oligonucleotides and peptides, areas where BioSynthesis has extensive experience, has promoted the development of conjugates of these molecules cross-linked...
Biopolymer-Biopolymer Conjugations Biopolymer-Biopolymer Conjugations, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Product
Biopolymer-biopolymer conjugates has been used for a wide variety fo biomedical applications. These biomolecules can be synthesize in Bio-Synthesis or provide by you with reactive functional group e.g.
Biopolymer-Small Molecule Labeling Biopolymer-Small Molecule Labeling, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Product
Small molecules can have a variety of biological functions, serving as cell signalling molecules, as tools in molecular biology, as drugs in medicine, and in countless other roles. These compounds can...
Catalog Antibodies Catalog Antibodies, from Bio-Synthesis Inc.
Product
Bio-Synthesis supplies over 3,000+ unique, high quality catalog monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies form many different host species applicable to all areas of biological research and drug discovery.
