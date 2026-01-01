Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the global Bayer MaterialScience business with approximately 14,300...
BioSynthesis, Inc. Is a leading provider for integration solutions of custom synthesis for gene to drug discovery research. With a vision for innovation through synergy, BioSynthesis offers expertise...
Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks. The company makes use of advanced technology and produces...
Siddharth Petro manufactures a wide range of high-end lubricating greases and specially oils for the automotive and industrial sectors in India and abroad. Unique, custom blends for specialized needs...