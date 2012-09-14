PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Basic Chemical Manufacturing
 Sub-industries:
Basic Inorganic Chemical Manufacturing
Basic Organic Chemical Manufacturing
Industrial Gas Manufacturing
Petrochemical Manufacturing
Synthetic Dye & Pigment Manufacturing
  
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Basic Chemical Manufacturing
Clearon Corp. Clearon Corp. Charleston, WV
Clearon Corp. is a premier world-class manufacturer and distributor of water treatment chemicals located in South Charleston, WV, just minutes from the state’s capital. Our products are... 
Bayer MaterialScience LLC Bayer MaterialScience LLC Pittsburgh, PA
Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the... 
Alps Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Alps Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad, India
ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of dyestuff from Ahmedabad, India. The company produces 3000 Mts of Acid, Direct & Solvent Dyes annually... 
Bio-Synthesis Inc. Bio-Synthesis Inc. Lewisville, TX
BioSynthesis, Inc. Is a leading provider for integration solutions of custom synthesis for gene to drug discovery research. With a vision... 
Camex Limited Camex Limited Ahmedabad, India
We are pleased to introduce our organization Camex Colours Limited as a reputed & progressive organization based in Ahmedabad-India,... 
Endeavour Speciality Chemicals Ltd Endeavour Speciality Chemicals Ltd Northants, United Kingdom
Securing a place in the global chemicals market is never easy for a company… at Endeavour we welcome the challenge. For the past... 
Hovione Hovione Portugal
Hovione is a fine chemicals company dedicated to the process development and synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), serving... 
International Polymer Solutions Inc. International Polymer Solutions Inc. Irvine, CA
International Polymer Solutions Inc. We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and... 
MoBiTec GmbH MoBiTec GmbH Goettingen, Germany
MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. 
Narad Marketing Corporation Narad Marketing Corporation Clifton, NJ
Narad Marketing Corporation. (NMC) produces and supplies dyes, pigments and related chemicals and offers custom/toll product development... 
Parshwanath Dyestuff Ind. Parshwanath Dyestuff Ind. AHMEDABAD, India
Leading manufacturer of reactive dyes, textile dyes, food color, pigment powder, direct dyes. 
Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd An yang City, China
Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd is one of specializing manufactory of pigment carbon black .Our products have 3 series including 49 products: High... 
Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China Anyang, China
Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks. 
Siddharth Petro Products Siddharth Petro Products Delhi, India
Siddharth Petro manufactures a wide range of high-end lubricating greases and specially oils for the automotive and industrial sectors in... 
Sigma Chemicals Sigma Chemicals MP, India
We are the Importer & Exporter of various types of Plastic Raw material & other chemicals Like adhesive, Additives etc. in Central... 
Weifang Huiyuan Industry Co., ltd Weifang Huiyuan Industry Co., ltd changle, China
Weifang Huiyuan Industry Co., ltd was established in Aug.,1997. It is a privately-owned manufacturer of citric acid monohydrous and citric... 
