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Basic Chemical Manufacturing

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Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC

Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the global Bayer MaterialScience business with approximately 14,300...

Company Profiles

Alps Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Alps Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of dyestuff from Ahmedabad, India. The company produces 3000 Mts of Acid, Direct & Solvent Dyes annually for applications in textile, leather, paper, plastic and...

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

BioSynthesis, Inc. Is a leading provider for integration solutions of custom synthesis for gene to drug discovery research. With a vision for innovation through synergy, BioSynthesis offers expertise...

Camex Limited

Camex Limited

We are pleased to introduce our organization Camex Colours Limited as a reputed & progressive organization based in Ahmedabad-India, primarily engaged in manufacture and exports of Dyestuffs...

Endeavour Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Endeavour Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Securing a place in the global chemicals market is never easy for a company… at Endeavour we welcome the challenge. For the past 14 years the Company has been developing in the face of the...

Hovione

Hovione

Hovione is a fine chemicals company dedicated to the process development and synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), serving exclusively the pharmaceutical industry. Committed to the...

International Polymer Solutions Inc.

International Polymer Solutions Inc.

International Polymer Solutions Inc. We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and applications requiring engineered performance using PTFE,...

MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology. Products include two- & one-hybrid systems for in vivo...

Narad Marketing Corporation

Narad Marketing Corporation

Narad Marketing Corporation. (NMC) produces and supplies dyes, pigments and related chemicals and offers custom/toll product development and manufacturing capabilities. NMC based in New Jersey,...

Parshwanath Dyestuff Ind.

Parshwanath Dyestuff Ind.

Leading manufacturer of reactive dyes, textile dyes, food color, pigment powder, direct dyes.

Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd

Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd

Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd is one of specializing manufactory of pigment carbon black .Our products have 3 series including 49 products: High Grade,Medium Grade and Regular Grade. They Can be widely...

Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China

Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd China

Established in Dec 1999, Qichang chemical Co. Ltd is a professional factory specializing in the production of various pigment carbon blacks. The company makes use of advanced technology and produces...

Siddharth Petro Products

Siddharth Petro Products

Siddharth Petro manufactures a wide range of high-end lubricating greases and specially oils for the automotive and industrial sectors in India and abroad. Unique, custom blends for specialized needs...

Sigma Chemicals

Sigma Chemicals

We are the Importer & Exporter of various types of Plastic Raw material & other chemicals Like adhesive, Additives etc. in Central India.

Weifang Huiyuan Industry Co., ltd

Weifang Huiyuan Industry Co., ltd

Weifang Huiyuan Industry Co., ltd was established in Aug.,1997. It is a privately-owned manufacturer of citric acid monohydrous and citric acid anhydrous. Its present manufacturing capacity is 60...

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