|Clearon Corp. Charleston, WV
Clearon Corp. is a premier world-class manufacturer and distributor of water treatment chemicals located in South Charleston, WV, just minutes from the state’s capital. Our products are...
|Bayer MaterialScience LLC Pittsburgh, PA
Bayer MaterialScience LLC is one of the leading producers of polymers and high-performance plastics in North America and is part of the...
|Alps Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad, India
ISO 9001 certified manufacturer of dyestuff from Ahmedabad, India. The company produces 3000 Mts of Acid, Direct & Solvent Dyes annually...
|Bio-Synthesis Inc. Lewisville, TX
BioSynthesis, Inc. Is a leading provider for integration solutions of custom synthesis for gene to drug discovery research. With a vision...
|Camex Limited Ahmedabad, India
We are pleased to introduce our organization Camex Colours Limited as a reputed & progressive organization based in Ahmedabad-India,...
|Endeavour Speciality Chemicals Ltd Northants, United Kingdom
Securing a place in the global chemicals market is never easy for a company… at Endeavour we welcome the challenge. For the past...
|Hovione Portugal
Hovione is a fine chemicals company dedicated to the process development and synthesis of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), serving...
|International Polymer Solutions Inc. Irvine, CA
International Polymer Solutions Inc.
We are a manufacturer of high-purity plastic flow control and actuation products for industries and...
|MoBiTec GmbH Goettingen, Germany
MoBiTec GmbH, Goettingen, Germany, is a privately held company, founded in 1987, that offers research tools for molecular and cell biology.
|Narad Marketing Corporation Clifton, NJ
Narad Marketing Corporation. (NMC) produces and supplies dyes, pigments and related chemicals and offers custom/toll product development...
|Parshwanath Dyestuff Ind. AHMEDABAD, India
Leading manufacturer of reactive dyes, textile dyes, food color, pigment powder, direct dyes.
|Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd An yang City, China
Qichang Chemical Co.Ltd is one of specializing manufactory of pigment carbon black .Our products have 3 series including 49 products: High...
|Siddharth Petro Products Delhi, India
Siddharth Petro manufactures a wide range of high-end lubricating greases and specially oils for the automotive and industrial sectors in...
|Sigma Chemicals MP, India
We are the Importer & Exporter of various types of Plastic Raw material & other chemicals Like adhesive, Additives etc. in Central...
|Weifang Huiyuan Industry Co., ltd changle, China
Weifang Huiyuan Industry Co., ltd was established in Aug.,1997. It is a privately-owned manufacturer of citric acid monohydrous and citric...
