Amino Acid Analysis , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI offers amino acid analyses because an exact knowledge of protein or peptide quantities is required for further protein studies. Amino acid analysis is not only a suitable tool for precise determination...

Array Related Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



In addition to array chip printing and processing, we also provide other microarray related services, which include luminex assay services and genomics DNA/total RNA extraction from frozen or RNA later-kept...

Custom DNA/Peptide Based Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



As researchers approach the developing field of genomics with custom DNA/peptide based assays, the need for microarray services or productions that maximize flexibility and precision, without compromising...

DNA Testing and Analysis Service , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The DNA Identity Testing Center, a division of Bio-Synthesis, Inc., is a leading provider of DNA testing services. We specialize in DNA paternity testing for legal and private use, and also offer a wide...

ELISA Based Ag/Ab Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) is the most common and widely used immunoassay application. ELISAs are designed for detecting and quantitating substances such as peptides, proteins, antibodies,...

HLA Typing Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



The HLA Molecular Genetic Laboratory of Bio-Synthesis, Inc. was established in 1993. Since then, we have developed the most comprehensive line of HLA DNA Typing products for the research and the testing...

Human Cell Line Authentication Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Human Cell Line Authentication Services Bio-Synthesis, Inc. (BSI) offers fast and reliable human cell line authentication services, using STR DNA typing, to assist researchers in confirming species identity...

Luminex Assay Development and Services , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Bio-Synthesis provides Luminex® development and testing solutions to fit your needs. For more than 25 years, Bio-Synthesis has supplied the biomedical research community with immunoassay solutions...

Mass Spectrometry , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



BSI mass spectrometry center is equipped with several Matrix-Assisted Laser Desorption Time-of-Flight (MALDI-TOF) and LC/MS equipments for the identification of biomolecules such as peptides, proteins,...

PCR-SSP Based Assay Development , from Bio-Synthesis Inc.



Bio-Synthesis assists client in developing DNA-based test kits for diseases by using custom PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) assays which are designed, manufactured, quality controlled, and tested on biological...