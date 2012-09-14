PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
HALT/HASS Test Systems HALT/HASS Test Systems, from Hanse Environmental, Inc.
Product
Hanse HALT/HASS Advanced Chamber Systems come in the widest range of models in the industry. Ranging from a 12"x12" to a large 70"x70", all with a six-degree-of-freedom vibration (6dof)...
JR-1000 JR-1000, from ACR Systems
Product
The JR-1000 and JR-1001 are single channel, low-cost temperature loggers featuring 5-year battery life and the ability to record for up to 44 days. Available in an intrinsically safe version (JR-1001),...
Laptop Computer Rentals Toronto Ontario Laptop Computer Rentals Toronto Ontario, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
Service
CTR, Toronto laptop rental solutions. (416) 795-6936. CTR is a Toronto Ontario area company providing short term laptop rental solutions to businesses throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Unbeatable...
Power Logger Power Logger, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
Product
From setup to data gathering, to issuing a comprehensive final report, the low cost PS2500 Power Logger offers complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. It measures voltage, current,...
Power Quality Analyzer Power Quality Analyzer, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
Product
The PowerSight PS4500 Power Quality Analyzer is the best choice if you are looking for a versatile, easy-to-use power monitor suitable for all types of power studies. It is a data logger, energy and demand...
Power/Energy Monitor Power/Energy Monitor, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
Product
Get complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. The PS3500 measures voltage, current, KW, KVA, KVAR, true power factor, displacement power factor, KWh, Hz, elapsed and estimated cost,...
Projector Rentals Toronto Ontario Projector Rentals Toronto Ontario, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
Service
CTR, Projector Rentals Toronto Ontario. (416) 795-6936. CTR is a Toronto Ontario area company providing short term projector rentals to businesses throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Unbeatable...
SmartButton Data Logger SmartButton Data Logger, from ACR Systems
Product
The ACR SmartButton is a miniature-sized temperature logger that is extremely low-cost and easy to use. Because of its small size and low cost, you can purchase tens or hundreds of them for multiple-site...
SmartReader Plus Data Loggers SmartReader Plus Data Loggers, from ACR Systems
Product
ACR SmartReader Plus are multi-channel, user configurable data loggers that feature 32K, 128K or 1.5MB memory. Their alarm feature alerts when thresholds are transgressed and SmartReader Plus loggers are...
TRH-1000 Data Logger TRH-1000 Data Logger, from ACR Systems
Product
The TRH-1000 is an economical and easy-to-use temperature and relative humidity data logger. With its precision calibrated internal temperature and relative humidity sensor, simply place the logger in...
