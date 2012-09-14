Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com HALT/HASS Test Systems , from Hanse Environmental, Inc.

Product

Hanse HALT/HASS Advanced Chamber Systems come in the widest range of models in the industry. Ranging from a 12"x12" to a large 70"x70", all with a six-degree-of-freedom vibration (6dof)... JR-1000 , from ACR Systems

Product

The JR-1000 and JR-1001 are single channel, low-cost temperature loggers featuring 5-year battery life and the ability to record for up to 44 days. Available in an intrinsically safe version (JR-1001),... Laptop Computer Rentals Toronto Ontario , from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Service

CTR, Toronto laptop rental solutions. (416) 795-6936. CTR is a Toronto Ontario area company providing short term laptop rental solutions to businesses throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Unbeatable... Power Logger , from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Product

From setup to data gathering, to issuing a comprehensive final report, the low cost PS2500 Power Logger offers complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. It measures voltage, current,... Power Quality Analyzer , from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Product

The PowerSight PS4500 Power Quality Analyzer is the best choice if you are looking for a versatile, easy-to-use power monitor suitable for all types of power studies. It is a data logger, energy and demand... Power/Energy Monitor , from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Product

Get complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. The PS3500 measures voltage, current, KW, KVA, KVAR, true power factor, displacement power factor, KWh, Hz, elapsed and estimated cost,... Projector Rentals Toronto Ontario , from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals

Service

CTR, Projector Rentals Toronto Ontario. (416) 795-6936. CTR is a Toronto Ontario area company providing short term projector rentals to businesses throughout Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. Unbeatable... SmartButton Data Logger , from ACR Systems

Product

The ACR SmartButton is a miniature-sized temperature logger that is extremely low-cost and easy to use. Because of its small size and low cost, you can purchase tens or hundreds of them for multiple-site... SmartReader Plus Data Loggers , from ACR Systems

Product

ACR SmartReader Plus are multi-channel, user configurable data loggers that feature 32K, 128K or 1.5MB memory. Their alarm feature alerts when thresholds are transgressed and SmartReader Plus loggers are... TRH-1000 Data Logger , from ACR Systems

Product

The TRH-1000 is an economical and easy-to-use temperature and relative humidity data logger. With its precision calibrated internal temperature and relative humidity sensor, simply place the logger in... Products & Services 1 - 10 of 10 Page: 1

