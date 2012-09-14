Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Dental new model , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Dental Chair Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel) Automatic Zero position return Automatic action Head rest Double action Head set Movable arm rest to facilitate... ECG-101S,102,603 , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Hand held ECG 19*9*3,5 CM High resolution thermal printing array system High frequency response reach to 150Hz Rhythm Lead selectable LCD impuls wave Capable of printing continuous one channel... Finger oximeter(FOS,POS2,90S) , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Pulse O SPO2 MD-FO for finger Fos Fingertip Oximeter (FOS) MD-FOpro Pos Fingertip Oximeter (POS2) MD-FOs 90s Fingertip Oximeter (90S) Medical Cables and Parts , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

ECG Parts ECG Palient Cable Patient monitor cable Spo2/sensor cables Holter&Telemeter box EEG calbes Leadwire Connectors Sono Trax BasicS , from Medical Cable Co.,Ltd.

Ergonomic design, compact and light Easy-to-use Accurate FHR detection, large LCD display and clean sound High sensitivity interchangeable probe Automatic and manual FHR Counting Long time continuous... Products & Services 1 - 5 of 5 Page: 1

